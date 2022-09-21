14 of the Queen's most breathtaking jewellery and tiara moments The late monarch owned one of the largest jewellery collections in the world

The late Queen owned a jaw-dropping collection of jewels – one of the largest in the world in fact. Royal watchers would often coo over her impressive necklaces, tiaras and brooches that she sported at royal engagements. However, the more ornate pieces were usually saved for formal affairs, such as state banquets or milestone moments.

LOOK: The Queen's top fashion moment remembered - and it was huge

There were a few pieces that Her Majesty wore on rotation whereas there are others she rarely brought out. When these seldom-worn royal jewels had their turn in the spotlight, it often left royal fans delighted - especially if the former monarch showcased them with other glittering pieces from her expansive jewellery collection.

Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara

The young monarch arrived in elegant fashion at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, Malta in 1967. Her dark hair was crowned with the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara.

The diamond piece had been one of Her Majesty's favourites. The iconic tiara was previously owned by the Queen's grandmother, Queen Mary, which is why it is affectionately called Granny's tiara.

At the event, she paired the headpiece with two gleaming bracelets and the ruby-and-diamond Baring Ruby Necklace and studded earrings. At the time, the necklace was a fairly new addition to the monarch's jewelry collection, after having reportedly purchased it in 1964.

Her Majesty donned the awe-inspiring The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with dazzling queen studs and a matching statement necklace to an evening engagement in Singapore, during her royal tour of Malaysia in 1989.

The green emerald set is part of the Cambridge and Delhi Durbar Parure and was originally owned by Queen Mary, who commissioned Garrard to make the sensational jewels.

MORE: King Charles III and the Queen Consort to remain in home of nearly 20 years - inside photos

In 2015, the beaming royal stepped out to a state banquet at the Schloss Bellevue Palace in Berlin during a four-day state visit to Germany.

She donned her favourite The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara with Queen Victoria's Crown Ruby Necklace and Earrings, which had been designed for Victoria by Prince Albert.

A ruby and diamond brooch, which was originally owned by the Queen Mother, was a perfect complement to the show-stopping jewels.

Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara

The Queen dazzled in the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara, sometimes called the Russian Tiara or simply the Vladimir Tiara, at a state banquet in the United States in 1976.

It was another piece Queen Elizabeth II inherited from her grandmother, Queen Mary. She paired the tiara with the coordinating diamond-and-pearl Golden Jubilee necklace and pearl-and-diamond earrings to showcase the pearl drops on the headpiece.

A shimmering dress and the Royal Family Order of King George VI heightened the effect. The order was given to female members of the Royal Family.

In 1978, the Queen once again dazzled in the Russian Tiara at a banquet during a royal tour of Germany. Here, she showcased one of the multiple ways the crown can be worn, with pearl accents.

The young monarch has paired the crown with chandelier earrings and a coordinating diamond King Faisal of Saudi Arabia Necklace. The necklace was made in 1952, the year she ascended to the throne

LOOK: What will happen to the Queen's precious jewels?

Her Majesty enchanted at a state banquet during a royal tour of Switzerland in 1980 in the diamond-and-pearl option of the Vladimir tiara, her often-seen pearl and diamond earrings and the diamond-and-pearl Golden Jubilee necklace. The opulent necklace was originally a gift for Queen Victoria in honour of her 50 years on the throne.

It features six trefoils on either side of the central crowned quatrefoil that can be used separately as brooches.

There were so many incredible pieces to take in with Queen Elizabeth II's look at a banquet in Nepal in 1986. She wore the diamond-and-pearl version of the Vladimir tiara with her cherished diamond-and-pearl Golden Jubilee necklace and drop earrings.

Attached to her sash are the Royal Order of King George V (bottom) and the Royal Order of King George VI (top). Her Majesty is the only surviving member to have the Royal Order of King George VI, which was bestowed to female members of the Royal Family by her father.

Russian Fringe Diamond Tiara

The regal monarch sported the rarely seen Russian fringe diamond tiara while attending a state banquet in Reykjavik during a three-day trip to Iceland in 1990.

It is a meaningful piece because it was originally owned by Queen Mary, which is why it can be referred to as Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara. Queen Elizabeth II also wore the diamond tiara for her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947. It is a delicate piece that actually broke during the nuptials which could be why we don't see it much, although, it was repaired.

While in Iceland, she accessorized with chandelier earrings and a three-strand diamond Festoon Necklace from Garrard. The necklace was a present from her father and features 105 loose diamonds.

READ: The Queen's style staples will go down in fashion history

Modern Sapphire Tiara

The monarch shone brightly in the King George VI Victorian suite of sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings. The luxurious jewels were made around 1850, and were a wedding gift from her father.

Her tiara was a Modern Sapphire Tiara she had made in 1963 to match the lovely necklace. A sophisticated brilliant blue wrap dress completed the look.

Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara

In Jamaica in 2002, royals fans were treated to another rare appearance of Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara when Queen Elizabeth II attended a state dinner at the Governor General's Residence, King's House, where she was also staying.

She paired the tiara with the diamond City of London Fringe Necklace necklace and striking earrings.

Brazilian Aquamarine Parure Tiara

The British royal wowed in another colourful tiara when she met with then-Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2006.

The Queen was dressed fittingly for the occasion in the Brazilian Aquamarine Parure Tiara. Brazilians gifted Her Majesty the diamond-and-aquamarine earring and necklace set for her coronation, and she later commissioned Garrard to create a matching tiara.

She was decorated with multiple Royal Orders, including the Royal Order of King George V (white ribbon pin) and the Royal Order of King George VI (top pink ribbon pin).

Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara

One tiara, so many ways to wear it! At a state banquet at the House of the Brotherhood of Blackheads in Tallinn, Estonia in 2006, the Queen wore the simpler (relatively speaking) version of the Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara featuring no pearl or emerald drops.

She paired the gleaming tiara with the diamond Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, diamond chandelier earrings and the Kensington bow brooch, which is crafted out of diamonds and boasts a pearl drop. The royal engagement was part of her and the Duke of Edinburgh's visit to the Baltic States.

Burmese Ruby Tiara

Her Majesty was a marvellous sight at a state banquet at Brdo Castle during her state visit to Slovenia with Prince Philip in 2008.

She was a vision in the Burmese Ruby Tiara, which she had commissioned from Garrard. The jeweller fashioned the ornate headpiece out of rubies the people of Burma gifted to the Queen as a wedding present. She showcased the diamond-and-ruby tiara's splendour with matching earrings and a necklace, the Baring Ruby Necklace.

MORE: 8 times the Queen was a complete style icon

Emerald and Diamond Vladimir Tiara

At the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019, the Queen debuted a breathtaking green necklace featuring square-cut emeralds surrounded by diamonds and accented with emerald drops. It paired perfectly with the emerald-and-diamond version of the Vladimir tiara.

MORE: 15 times Princess Anne was an unexpected style icon

At the white tie affair, the monarch wore a few Royal Orders, including the Royal Order of King George V and the Royal Order of King George VI.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.