Queen Consort Camilla rocks knee-high boots and designer jewellery in Scotland

On Monday, King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla headed to Dunfermline for their first public visit since the Queen's funeral.

The royal couple arrived at City Chambers to be met by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Fife's Provost Jim Leishman.

Hundreds of people had lined the streets of Fife city to see Charles and Camilla. After being at the city chambers, they went to Dunfermline Abbey, where the royal couple saw the resting place of Robert the Bruce.

Camilla looked dazzling in a bottle green coat. You could see her ruffled blouse layered underneath, and she carried a fabulous green bag by Demellier. We loved her knee-high boots; they were made in the softest brown leather and are perfect for the colder weather the UK is experiencing right now. As well as black gloves, you could also see her bracelets as she waved to the crowd, which were by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Charles and Camilla in Scotland

The mother-of-two's jewels are part of the Alhambra range that encompasses lucky, clover style motifs. Light yet bold and super pretty, Camilla is rarely without her set.

Camila wore bracelets by Van Cleef & Arpels

Camilla also loves Van Cleef & Arpels 'Lucky Animals' brooches, of which she's known to have six. There's an adorable collection of sweet characters in the range and she first appeared wearing the Hummingbird brooch back in February 2020.

She also owns the dog, owl, rabbit, squirrel and hedgehog pins from the range - but who knows, she could have them all!

Camilla isn't the only royal to have worn the Alhambra range - the Princess of Wales stole the show at the 2020 BAFTAS in her set. She wore a beautiful necklace and drop earrings by the brand, featuring the famous, instantly recognisable clover.

