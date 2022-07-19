Duchess Camilla reveals £220 beach bag - it's so chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are enjoying touring Cornwall to mark 70 years since Charles became the Duke of Cornwall. The pair braved the blistering hot heat to explore the area and we have been loving Camilla's working wardrobe.

READ: Duchess Camilla's 75th birthday portrait gave surprise insight into her life – did you spot it?

The mother-of-two has been wearing long, floaty dresses and we have noticed she has one great accessory that she can't be without, and that's her stunning beach bag by Heidi Klein.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Camilla's best stylish moments

The boho-style tote is roomy and light; and ideal for carrying all those holiday essentials. We loved the cute tassel too. It's one of her favourites; she's been seen with it since 2019.

MORE: Duchess Camilla is the picture of elegance in floral dress for adorable outing

This isn't the first time the royal has worn a wicker-style bag. In 2018, Camilla wowed on the royal tour of France and Greece.

Camilla and her Heidi Klein bag

During a visit to Kapnikarea, the blonde wore her favourite pair of lavish earrings from high end jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels which are worth a whopping £35,000 and teamed them with a raffia bag adorned with striking woven cherries.

Camilla's bag in black:

Savannah Bay Super Mini Bamboo Bag in Black, £220, Heidi Klein

The statement bag certainly packed a punch and hit many summer micro trends – particularly as woven bags are a must-have summer essential.

You may also like:

Mini Chiltern Straw Bag, £63, Jigsaw

We've also noticed that the blonde royal has obviously been taking heatwave tips from daughter-in-law Duchess Kate, as the 75-year-old has been spotted carrying a sun parasol to protect her from the rays – and the Duchess of Cambridge has used one on public engagements in the past.

Camilla with her straw clutch in 2018

During her visit, Camilla joked she was going to "take off like Mary Poppins" as she clutched the parasol to protect against the sun. Luckily for the royals, the temperature in Cornwall was around 28 degrees, 10 degrees lower than in London, with Camilla telling locals: "This is very cool here. It's stifling in London," before explaining: "I'm using my parasol."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.