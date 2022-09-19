Queen Camilla Consort and the Countess of Wessex's matching handbags at Queen's funeral What a lovely touch…

Queen Consort Camilla looked sublimely elegant as she attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service on Monday. The wife of King Charles III, Britain's new monarch, paid her respects to her late mother-in-law, wearing a tailored, elegant black coat dress. Featuring an ebony hue, the outfit was an appropriate yet refined choice for the difficult day of mourning.

Did you spot her handbag? The blonde royal carried a beautiful black clutch bag by Launer London - the Queen's favourite handbag brand.

And it wasn't just Camilla. The Countess of Wessex arrived at Westminster Abbey, dressed in a sumptuous black coat dress by Suzannah London. It had a unique - and subtle - embroidered floral pattern scattered all over, which she teamed with a ladylike trilby-style tilted hat. The Countess donned a pair of silver earrings which completed her striking look and carried the Launer London ‘High Society’ Black Leather Clutch' - a slightly smaller version of Camilla's arm candy.

It seems fitting that the royal ladies chose the Queen's favourite accessory brand for this momentous day - a subtle tribute to Her Majesty.

Camilla with her Launer London bag...

Launer London has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968 and even holds a royal warrant. The brand is synonymous with the late monarch.

Sophie carrying the same bag, but slightly smaller

In the last ever photograph of the Queen, which showed her meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss, in the crook of her arm is her unmistakable Launer London bag - the black boxy shape complete with a laurel wreath gold fastening was instantly recognisable.

The Queen always carried a Launer London bag

“It's so heart-rending that she carried my bag on the last day of her life.” Launer’s CEO Gerald Bodmer previously told HELLO! Fashion.

It is rumoured that the Queen had hundreds of Launer bags, however, Bodmer confirmed the number is far more reasonable, revealing: "Probably about 15 or 16… She told me many times 'I don't feel fully dressed without a bag.'"

