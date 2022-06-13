The Countess of Wessex wears stunning Valentino dress - and the sleeves will blow your mind

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday, the Countess of Wessex headed to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle where she joined some of the royal family for the service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

The mother-of-two looked incredible in her bold pink dress, which was a past-season buy from Valentino that the wife of Prince Edward has worn before. We loved the close-fitting shape and the dazzling flute sleeves - how fabulous! They really give the dress a statement feel. The blonde royal wore her hair up in a chic up 'do and added a nude fascinator. Natural makeup highlighted her features.

The service was a particularly special for the Duchess of Cornwall, as she was installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. This is the first Garter Day service since 2019 so it's a special landmark for the royals.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the annual, traditional ceremony for the last two years, and has been sorely missed, after all, it's touted as being 'one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Queen's calendar.'

Sophie looked beautiful in her Valentino dress

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The Queen, who is Sovereign of the Garter, several senior members of the royal family, and twenty-four Knights or Ladies chosen in recognition of their work.

Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.

It is named after the symbol of the garter worn by its members and bears its own motto,"Honi soit qui mal y pense," which translates to, "Shame on him who thinks this evil."

