Princess Charlene has a Marilyn Monroe moment in sleek cigarette trousers The royal has never looked so chic

Princess Charlene of Monaco's style is defined by elegant silhouettes and classic tailoring, yet this week the royal channelled a Hollywood star – which has fans talking. The ever-sophisticated royal attended a meeting with the team members of the Monaco Animal Protection Society and for the occasion, she served up a Marilyn Monroe moment.

Princess Charlene beguiled in a camel-coloured pair of pristine cigarette trousers which she paired with a classic black turtleneck knit. The merino wool pullover enhanced her freshly dyed platinum pixie cut, while sheathing the mother-of-two in a sumptuous layer of warmth.

Looking silver-screen ready, the former Olympian completed her polished aesthetic with some Louboutin mesh and suede slip ons, adding a touch of practicality to her neutrally toned attire.

A natural beauty blend accentuated her striking features. A porcelain complexion, a bronzed eyeshadow fade and a touch of blush allowed her autumnal outfit do all the talking.

Fans online couldn't help but gush over the royal's effortless fashion sense. "This is a 10/10 outfit. Sophisticated and clean!" one wrote, while another said: " This is a classic will never go out of fashion outfit." A third added: "Classic outfit and it looks great on her. But can we talk about that platinum pixie?" adding a fire emoji. A fourth agreed, noting: "Love this beautiful clean simple look. You can see the cut and quality of the clothes."

Princess Charlene never fails to look anything less than faultless

There is no denying that Princes Charlene is a titan of elegance. Be it suit or dress, the royal maintains a cool composure when stepping out in her outfit of choice. Princess Charlene recently debuted a beautiful Longchamp frock as she showcased her support for the Wondermums Rallye team.

For the wholesome meeting, Princess Charlene slipped on a pale blue maxi dress with a unique detail by the designer label. Featuring billowing balloon sleeves, ruffled cuffs, a raised neck, layers of wispy chiffon and a tan geometric design across the neckline, the number made for a sophisticated choice for the 44-year-old royal.

