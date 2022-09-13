Princess Charlene mesmerises in designer cargo pants for touching visit The princess looked ever so composed

When it comes to elegant ensembles, Princess Charlene of Monaco reigns supreme. The royal has curated an enviable wardrobe lined with smart staples and timeless garments – and her latest look is proof of her unfailing sartorial skills.

LOOK: Princess Charlene of Monaco pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen

Princess Charlene she stepped out for the first stone laying of the future refuge of the Society for the Protection of Animals and she looked beautiful in a monochrome look. She sported a crisp white poplin blouse with sleek stand collar detailing, which she paired with some Louis Vuitton black cargo pants.

Loading the player...

WATCH: ;Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

A pair of Jimmy Choo flats featuring bow detailing completed her effortless aesthetic, in addition to some black Prada cat-eye sunglasses.

READ: King Charles pictured for the first time following the Queen's death - Live Updates

The former Olympian wore her signature blonde crop in her go-to pixie cut and opted for a radiant makeup look. A velvety skin tone, a slick of black eyeliner, a pale rose lip and a touch of blush made for a charming beauty blend.

Fans of the royal took to social media to share their adoration for her must-see outfit. "Really love what she wears," one said, while another added: "Casual but so elevated in the details. I love the shoes and shirt collar especially." A third commented: "I just love this princess! She’s so serene, unpretentious and lovely," and a fourth agreed, writing: "She looks so beautiful," with a red love heart emoji.

Princess Charlene loves an all-white look

In light of recent news, Princess Charlene took to Instagram to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside a photo of Her Majesty in a glorious yellow outfit, Princess Charlene wrote: "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," the royal wrote.

RELATED: The Queen's obituary - Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service

"Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people," Princess Charlene continued.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.