Princess Charlene looks so sharp in stunning suit

We're always in need of fashionistas to look to when it comes to power suit dressing. Luckily for us, Princess Charlene of Monaco always has a suit ensemble up her designer-clad sleeve. The royal recently stepped out in a charcoal set as she attended the unveiling ceremony of the logo and events to celebrate the centenary of the birth of their late father Prince Rainier III.

Princess Charlene looked suited and booted in Parosh's 'Double-Breasted Wool-Cashmere Blazer', which she teamed with the brand's 'Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers' in a classy charcoal hue with belted detailing. A pair of black asymmetrical pumps by Giorgio Armani quite literally elevated her look with a touch of luxury.

The royal layered a crisp white poplin blouse with a stand collar underneath her sharp suit, embodying the true meaning of chic.

The former Olympian wore her hair in her signature style – a platinum blonde pixie cut. She showcased a radiant makeup look consisting of an even complexion, a touch of blush and a glossy lip.

A pair of pearl drop earrings infused her outfit's masculine silhouette with some feminine charm and timeless decadence.

The images of Princess Charlene's look were shared via Instagram by the royal's official Instagram account Palais Princier de Monaco.

Princess Charlene always looked polished for public engagements

Fans were delighted to see Princess Charlene looking so ethereal. "Fantastic," one wrote, while another added a string of red love heart emojis.

Princess Charlene has rightly earned her place as one of the best-dressed royal ladies - and her latest outfit proved her license to enchant.

The Monégasque royal recently stepped out in a sleek, all-black ensemble for the Zegg & Cerlati opening of the New Panerai Boutique in Monaco. Keeping her look refined, yet subtly risqué, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco donned a sheer panelled blouse from Brunello Cucinelli.

