Princess Charlene looks so ethereal in statement midi dress

Princes Charlene of Monaco is a titan of elegance. Be it suit or dress, the royal maintains a cool composure when stepping out in her outfit of choice. On Wednesday, Princess Charlene debuted a beautiful Longchamp frock as she showcased her support for the Wondermums Rallye team.

For the wholesome meeting, Princess Charlene slipped on a pale blue maxi dress with a unique detail by the designer label. Featuring billowing balloon sleeves, ruffled cuffs, a raised neck, layers of wispy chiffon and a tan geometric design across the neckline, the number made for a sophisticated choice for the 44-year-old royal.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

The mother-of-two wore her bleach blonde hair in her signature pixie cut and opted for a natural beauty blend. A porcelain complexion, a glossy rose pink lip and a touch of bronzed eyeshadow highlighted her striking features.

Royal fans rapidly took to social media to share their thoughts about the frock online. "Beautiful," one commented, while another added: "She is so chic." A third wrote: "Very pretty dress in a beautiful colour."

Emulate Princess Charlene's heavenly aesthetic by adding a dress just like hers to your online basket. This high neck pleated long-sleeve skater maxi dress in cornflower blue echoes a similar grace to the royal's garment and offers up a breezy evening attire ensemble.

Pleated Blue Maxi Dress, £50, ASOS DESIGN

Princess Charlene recently took her place on the front row at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week – and it's fair to say we were pretty excited.

The royal looked serene as ever as she attended the celeb-studded bash sporting a checkered blazer crafted by the French fashion house. Featuring a charcoal and red-tinted hue, an oversized fit and sharp tailoring, the garment looked unapologetically suave – especially when coupled with some black cigarette trousers.

Princess Charlene layered a crisp white shirt with a silver-toned gem encrusted neckline under the masculine piece. To complete her outfit, she slipped on a pair of black leather high-heeled boots, the 'Upper East Black Calf Leather Low Boots,' which brandished the label's iconic gold insignia.

