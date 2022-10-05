Princess Charlene oozes glamour in designer blazer and boots The royal is seriously stylish

It's always a treat to spot a royal lady seated on the prolific front row at a fashion show. So, when Princess Charlene of Monaco took her place on the row of fashion (and non-fashion) royalty at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, it's fair to say we were pretty excited.

The royal looked serene as ever as she attended the celeb-studded bash sporting a checkered blazer crafted by the French fashion house. Featuring a charcoal and red-tinted hue, an oversized fit and sharp tailoring, the garment looked unapologetically suave – especially when coupled with some black cigarette trousers.

Princess Charlene layered a crisp white shirt with a silver-toned gem encrusted neckline under the masculine piece. To complete her outfit, she slipped on a pair of black leather high-heeled boots, the 'Upper East Black Calf Leather Low Boots,' which brandished the label's iconic gold insignia. Dreamy.

The mother-of-two shielded her face from the Parisian sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses also from the brand, coined the 'La Grande Bellezza Sunglasses,' which she has donned on previous occasions.

Princess Charlene looked sensational in Louis Vuitton

She wore her platinum blonde hair slicked back in her iconic pixie style and showcased a sweet natural beauty blend that highlighted her distinctive features.

The royal joined a host of stars on the front row

The princess' fans adored the eighties-inspired look and posted their positive thoughts online. " I feel like it is 1985 all over again. But Charlene can pull this off!" one wrote, while another said: "So elegant, as always." A third added: "Love those sunnies," and a fourth commented: "So chic."

The royal was joined on the FROW by stars including Léa Seydoux, Lous and the Yakuza, Jennifer Connelly, Cynthia Erivo, Janet Jackson and Joey Harris. She was seated beside Bernard Arnault, the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – the world's largest luxury goods company.

