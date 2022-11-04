Princess Charlene electrifies in her most colourful look yet – and just wow The royal was a picture of brilliance

Princess Charlene of Monaco's style has become synonymous with sleek silhouettes and neutral colour schemes, yet her latest look defied expectations. The royal attended the 2022 Princess Grace Awards at 583 Park Avenue in New York on Thursday evening – donning an uncharacteristically colourful dress for the occasion.

Princess Charlene, 44, radiated confidence in a striking watercolour dress by Terrence Bray. Featuring a loose silhouette, a sleeveless design and a painterly floral print formed from hues of lemon yellow, violet, blossom pink, fern green and tangerine set against a silvery charcoal backdrop, the number was not one to be missed.

The royal wore her platinum pixie crop in her usual style, showing off a camera-ready beauty blend in the process. A velvety complexion, a flutter of mascara, a touch of blush and a peachy lip accentuated her naturally defined features.

A large crystal floral necklace by BÄUMER Vendôme and formulated from clear and marigold-coloured gems completed her evening attire, which quickly sparked fan reaction online.

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked serene in the statement dress

"The word ethereal always comes to mind for Charlene, and this is no exception," one fan wrote, while another added: "Stunning Charlene!! Love Bray's pieces on her." A third agreed, noting: "She looks like a fairy! The dress is dreamy and the necklace amazing," and a fourth penned: "Love it."

Princess Charlene's taste is defined by royal elegance, yet the royal recently channelled a Hollywood star. The ever-sophisticated royal attended a meeting with the team members of the Monaco Animal Protection Society and for the occasion, she served up a Marilyn Monroe moment.

The royal delighted crowds with the bold choice of dress

Princess Charlene beguiled in a camel-coloured pair of pristine cigarette trousers which she paired with a classic black turtleneck knit. The merino wool pullover enhanced her freshly dyed platinum pixie cut, while sheathing the mother-of-two in a sumptuous layer of warmth.x

Looking silver-screen ready, the former Olympian completed her polished aesthetic with some Louboutin mesh and suede slip-ons, adding a touch of practicality to her neutrally toned attire.

