The Princess of Wales arrives in Boston wearing stylish purple monochrome suit - photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is currently taking the USA by storm as she and Prince William undertake their first tour under King Charles' reign.

READ: Princess Kate's favourite dress from 2019 is back - and cheaper than ever

The pair landed in Boston in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, and will proceed to spend the following days in the city, attending a number of engagements before the awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Kate looked incredible as she arrived, wearing a stylish monochrome suit look in a deep purple colour. Her hair was styled simply with a side part and immaculate, flawless yet natural makeup highlighted her features.

MORE: Are these the Christmas gifts Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be unwrapping this year?

We are so excited to see what the pair get up to on this trip, we know it will be action-packed! The couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are not expected to travel with their parents given that they are still at school ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The couple appeared excited about their arrival

The last overseas royal tour took place in 2019 when the pair travelled to Pakistan; the first royals to visit the country since 2006.

The royal's sole accessory was a pair of diamond drop earrings

We last saw Kate on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace where she attended a banquet in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour.

MORE: Everything you need to know about royals' beauty teams from Princess Kate to Zara Tindall

The 40-year-old donned the glittering Lover's Knot tiara which went perfectly with her jaw-dropping Jenny Packham 'Elspeth' dress which was white and came adorned with sequins.

Kate wearing her Jenny Packham dress last week

The style, which was from 2021, could be worn as a wedding dress - it even previously featured on the Jenny Packham bridal Instagram account. Kate also wore the Royal Family Order, and the GCVO Star and Sash, and donned a bracelet belonging to the late Queen, and earrings belonging to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.