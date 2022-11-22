Princess Kate is exquisite in bridal gown for tiara moment

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the Princess of Wales stole the show at the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace in South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s honour.

The banquet marks a significant milestone in Kate and William's royal career; it's their very first as the Prince and Princess of Wales – and royal fans were eagerly anticipating what Katte chose to wear.

Kate looked show-stopping in her tiara and Jenny Packham gown

They were certainly not disappointed! The Princess always looks sensational, but this look was even more glamorous than usual. The 40-year-old donned the glittering Lover's Knot tiara tiara which went perfectly with her jaw-dropping Jenny Packham Elspeth dress which was white and came adorned with sequins. The style, which was from 2021, could be worn as a wedding dress - it even features on the Jenny Packham bridal Instagram account.

Kate also wore the Royal Family Order, and the GCVO Star and Sash.

Kate's dress:

Elspeth Gown, £4,303.09, District 5 Boutique

Kate alo wore a bracelet belonging to the Late Queen and earrings belonging to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The mother-of-three was out earlier that day and changed from her show-stopping outfit she donned in the morning.

Whilst meeting the South African President, Kate looked immaculate for the poignant occasion, braving the chilly autumn weather in an elegant tailored coat from Emilia Wickstead.

Kate looked beyond dreamy in white

The royal's silhouette-skimming coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and the Princess of Wales' feather brooch - a royal heirloom gifted to the late Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

Kate wearing her burgundy coat by Emilia Wickstead

The brunette royal's enviable brunette tresses were styled in loose curls that framed her pretty features, cascading past her shoulders under a chic pillbox hat adorned with an oversized bow. Princess Kate highlighted her ageless glow with soft bronzer, subtle eye makeup and rosy blush.

Kate carried one of her prized handbags - her Mulberry 'Bayswater' clutch in 'Cranberry Suede'. Keeping in with the berry theme, she also added 'Gianvito 105' Royale Burgundy suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

