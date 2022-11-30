The Princess of Wales dons royal blue suit during courtside appearance for basketball game

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is currently in Boston on the royal tour and we have loved seeing what she and Prince William have been up to so far! The whistle-stop tour is in aid of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, which takes place on Friday evening.

Kate and William headed to a basketball game - and how stylish do they both look? William rocked a chambray button-down under a navy blue jacket and the Princess looked as stunning as ever wearing a vintage double-breasted royal blue tweed jacket by Chanel from 1995, which she previously wore for the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on 13 October, 2022. She had her hair styled in her classic soft waves.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate surprise crowds at Boston Celtics game

The last time the parents of three went to a basketball game was back in 2014! The pair got to meet some of America's pop royalty when they attended an NBA game in Brooklyn between the Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The pair looked uber stylish sitting courtside at the game

They met Beyoncé Knowles, and her husband Jay Z at the basketball game. The two couples shook hands upon meeting and were seen chatting amiably, William and Kate both sporting huge smiles as they mingled with the pop star and rapper.

At the time, Kate mastered courtside chic in a grey coat by American designer Tory Burch, skinny jeans and heels.

Kate at a basketball game in 2014

Kate and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, haven't travelled with their parents on this trip, given that they are still at school ahead of the Christmas holidays.

There has been speculation that William and Kate will reunite with his brother, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle, who have lived in the States since the start of 2020. That seems incredibly unlikely, though. For one thing, William and Kate will be on the east coast of America, while Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, on the opposite side of the country.

