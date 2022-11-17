Princess Kate makes powerful nod to Ukraine in silhouette-skimming L.K.Bennett dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced Ukrainian families and hear about the support the Centre is providing to those arriving in the UK as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Looking immaculatee as ever, the mother-of-three looked smart and sophisticated wearing a polka-dot print dress from one of her favourite highstreet brands, L.K.Bennett. The sheer navy dress adorned with a yellow dotted print was a subtle, but significant nod to the Ukrainian flag. She layered with a sleek caramel-hued wool coat, slipping into a pair of statement colbalt court shoes.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales is greeted with gifts at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre

The royal elevated her sartorial prowess with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings, armed with her navy blue quilted clutch from Jaeger - a handbag that has been in her royal archive for over a decade.

Princess Kate wore her famous mane in a sleek, straightned style and her makeup looked as natural and as flawless as ever.

The royal looked smart and sophisticated in an autumnal ensemble

The Reading Ukrainian Community Centre houses the Berkshire branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine earlier this year, the Community Centre has pivoted its activities to support Ukrainians arriving in the UK, whilst also delivering medical equipment and humanitarian aid to those on the frontline.

Work being carried out for the Ukrainian community in Reading has included the delivery of educational classes for children, and the implementation of weekly coffee mornings at the Centre to provide practical advice and support around topics such as employment and housing.

Princess Kate's archive of polka print dresses has beguiled royal fans on several occasions this year. Most recently, the wife of Prince Willaim donned a striking polka-dot dress from It-girl brand RIXO for her children's first day of school, levelling up her look with chocolate brown heels from Gianvito Rossi.

We last saw Kate during Remembrance weekend. Memorably, the 40-year-old attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday night, wearing a 50s-inspired blazer dress from one of her go-to London-based labels, Self-Portrait. The figure-skimming tailored gown features a fitted bouclé jacket with a waist-cinching belt and a lace-trimmed pleated chiffon skirt.

We knew we had seen the style before; Princess Beatrice previously wore it to attend a vigil for her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, looking poised and elegant with an oversized bow headband. Royal style twins!

