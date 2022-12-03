Princess Kate's show-stopping major first everyone is talking about

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The concept of renting the runway has taken off in the past year. With many rental sites such as HURR, By Rotation and My Wardrobe HQ offering up new and more mindful approaches to dressing, especially for occasion wear, it's no surprise that the royals have finally hopped onto the second-hand bandwagon.

The Princess of Wales led the charge for rental clothing as she stepped out at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony on Friday night in a rental gown sourced from It-girl brand HURR. The Solace London dress rapidly hit headlines, as did Kate's act of wearing a rental dress.

WATCH: Princess Kate stuns in bold green dress as she and Prince William front Earthshot Awards

This is a first for the mother-of-three, who usually opts for bespoke designs or upmarket finds. The royal wore the luxury label's 'Sabina Maxi Dress,' which is a floor-length modern gown featuring an exaggerated neckline and retails for $525.

The princess quite literally elevated her showstopping outfit by slipping into a pair of white sparkling stiletto heels by Gianvito Rossi, adding a glitzy twist to her ethical ensemble.

The Princess of Wales donned a stunning rented gown

According to The Independent: "Britons throw away a whopping £140m worth of wearable clothes each year and demand for raw materials is expected to triple by 2050, according to the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP). But that’s not all – the textile industry is said to be the second-largest polluter, responsible for 92 million tonnes of waste annually."

Rental fashion services are helping to combat waste and damage to the environment, plus the economy-sharing model companies like HURR ensure a more affordable way to access high-end pieces.

The royal has styled out multiple sustainable looks this week

Lady Amelia Windsor is another royal figure pioneering a more sustainable approach to shopping. The distant cousin of Prince Harry often sports second-hand items or garments crafted from carbon positive labels.

Tempted to give fashion rental a try? We've found some stunning frocks that the royals would simply adore – plus you can also rent Kate's green number for any upcoming Christmas parties or festive evening soirees.

Solace London Sabina Dress, £74 - £194, HURR

Why not experiment with another of Princess Kate's beloved dress designs by her favourite brand The Vampire's Wife?

The Vampire's Wife Falconetti Dress, £142 - £387, HURR

We know Princess Beatrice would love this dress as she is a big fan of It-girl label Saloni.

Saloni Camille Velvet Dress, £94 - £249, HURR

Although this is a fist for Princess Kate, we can’t wait to see other royals follow in her sustainable footsteps.

