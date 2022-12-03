Princess Kate's bright green dress - 5 lookalikes to recreate the look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate looked the epitome of elegance at the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022, dazzling royal fans with her bright green gown.

The Princess of Wales has had plenty of gorgeous green looks over the years, though this may be her boldest yet. The royal exuded Hollywood glamour at the annual event alongside her husband Prince William, teaming her floor-length dress with a pair of sparkly stiletto heels and an emerald choker.

Princess Kate looked breathtaking in her green gown and sparkly stilettos

The rented Solace London gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a waistband, retailing at $525. If Kate's showstopping dress has you feeling inspired to go green, we've found the high street lookalikes to shop now to recreate the enchanting look.

Princess Kate's bright green dress lookalikes

Satin midi dress, £139, Mint Velvet

Cape pencil midi dress, £95, Karen Millen

Cassie bias green dress, £135, Revolve

Satin ruffle dress, £27, Boohoo

Mango asymmetric cut-out maxi dress, £59.99, ASOS

