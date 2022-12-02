Princess Kate looks gorgeous in understated waist-cinching dress at Harvard

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looked picture perfect on Friday as she kicked off day three of her royal tour with Prince William in Boston. Stepping out solo to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, Princess Kate dressed to impress in an understated yet beautiful waist-cinching dress.

The 40-year-old royal delighted in the simple houndstooth Emilia Wickstead number featuring long sleeves, a modest neckline and a flattering pencil cut. A thin belt nipped the dress in at the waist and a cute Peter Pan collar and subtle pop of electric blue gave the look a fashionable twist.

WATCH: Princess Kate makes a serious statement at Harvard

Princess Kate clasped a past season Mulberry handbag in baby blue and perfectly paired the elegant ensemble with simple black stilettos, and accessorised with Lenique Louis earrings.

She wore her glossy brunette hair down in her trademark bouncy blow-dry and opted for a soft makeup palette comprising a light dusting of bronzer on her cheekbones and a smoky eye.

Princess Kate simply dazzled

We've found a similar Emilia Wickstead number online, minus the sleeves. Crafted from a lightweight quality textured georgette, the pencil dress is still available in all sizes... but not for long!

If you're after a more purse-friendly option, River Island has a fun, shorter-hemmed dress we think Princess Kate would just love.

Miles Dress, £1,150 / $1,201, Emilia Wickstead

Blue Dogtooth Long Sleeve Bodycon Mini Dress, £39, River Island

The Princess’ visit to The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University was part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes.

She will meet with researchers to discuss the advances in science that can be harnessed to achieve a promising future for every child.

Meanwhile, husband Prince William visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum for a tour. As Kennedy’s Moonshot – which challenged America to put man on the moon – is the key inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize, the Prince of Wales will hear more about the former President’s legacy and connection to Boston.

The Princess was is on a three-day tour of the US

King Charles' son will then attend a private lunch and discussion with representatives from the Founding Partner organisations of The Earthshot Prize.

Later in the day, the royal couple will reunite for a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ tour is coming to a spectacular conclusion tonight at The Earthshot Prize Awards, hosted at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Kate always knows how to put together a stunning look

The prize was set up by Prince William and the Royal Foundation in order to provide £1 million grants to people and organisations developing innovative solutions to combat global environmental issues across five categories: nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination and climate change.

Eco-conscious Kate is expected to make a sustainable sartorial choice by rewearing a pre-loved piece from her wardrobe at the second annual event.

Kate and William will join activists, innovators, policy makers and performers including Billie Eilish to celebrate the fifteen global 2022 finalists before the five winners will be announced.

