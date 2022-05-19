Thrifty Kate Middleton wore an accessory from the 1930s - did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge added another stunning ensemble to her fashion archive on Wednesday, wearing a bespoke Emilia Wickstead coat dress to attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace - but did you notice her unique accessory?

Prince William's wife cut a seriously elegant silhouette in her tailored blazer dress, adding a striking headpiece from Jane Taylor, salmon pink shoes from Emmy London and her favourite vintage accessory - a beautiful beaded clutch bag believed to be from Bags by Josef, an iconic designer most popular in the 1930s to 1950s.

Kate's statement clutch was the perfect accessory to accompany her feminine ensemble. A nod to Buckingham Palace's colourful gardens, the Duchess' clutch featured embroidered floral and leaf motifs in coral, blue, gold and green tones.

Instantly recognisable as a Josef handbag, Kate's hand-beaded clutch features a French embroidery known as a 'Point de Beauvais' achieved using a Tambour hook. The delicate beading is a signature embellishment on many of the Josef bags from the 1930s.

The Duchess looked immaculate in a stunning pink ensemble

The charm of vintage handbags is their ability to instantly add a unique element to any outfit. Far fewer people are likely to have the same accessory and they're often made to last with more durable materials than those now available on the high street.

As Kate has proven, choose your accessory well, it can last you a lifetime. Kate has worn her timeless accessory several times before, most notably at the Queen's garden party in 2017 and the Wimbledon final in 2019.

Kate's bag is believed to be a 1930s piece from Bags by Josef

The fashion-forward Duchess loves to thrift her garments, often wearing her favourite pieces repeatedly throughout the years, proving that the right accessory can be timeless.

Bags by Josef no longer makes handbags, but you can find preloved treasures on Etsy.

Vintage Beaded Clutch Bag, £35, Etsy

Loving the style of Kate's beaded bag? We think this 'Secret Garden' beaded green clutch bag Oliver Bonas is a near-exact match, perfect for wearing to summer soirées and weddings in the warmer months.

Secret Garden Beaded Clutch Bag, £59.50, Oliver Bonas

It's not the first time the Duchess has wowed royal fans with a vintage accessory. During her Caribbean royal tour, all eyes were on Kate's incredible tangerine handbag; a chic raffia vintage clutch from Willow Hilson Vintage - a Cheltenham-based boutique.

