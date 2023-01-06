9 times Princess Kate was the ultimate cool-girl: runway shows, clubbing & more The Princess of Wales achieved It-girl status even before marrying Prince William

The Princess of Wales' royal life must face certain restrictions when it comes to protocol and the dos and don't of the job. Yet, this hasn’t stopped the princess from achieving It-girl status. Pre-royal ranking, Princess Kate loved a night out on the town, partying with friends and even hitting the runway at university – proving she was, and always will be, a cool-girl at heart.

Kate's girl-about-town moments didn't stop when she married Prince William. Since becoming a key member of the royal family, she has served up several nonchalant off-duty moments which have contributed to her cool-girl charm.

What is a cool-girl? The Gen Z term arose thanks to the popularity of prime cool-girls like Dua Lipa, Mia Regan and Emily Ratajkowski. In order to become a certified cool-girl, one must exude effortlessness, style and aura. Tick, tick, tick for Princess Kate.

Keen to see more? Scroll on to discover Princess Kate's top cool-girl moments across the years…

Countryside chic

Before marrying into the royal family, Princess Kate offered up one of her most divine cool-girl moments to date. In 2007, the St Andrews university graduate hit the Badminton Horse Trials in style, sporting a white mini skirt, a navy jumper, suede knee-high and some rather Y2K sunglasses.

Disco fever

In 2008, Kate attended The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall. She took centre stage in an aqua sequin-clad halterneck top and yellow short shorts while a magenta leather bag was hooked over her shoulder for all her seventies-inspired essentials.

Party-ready

Princess Kate was papped stepping out of a black cab as enjoyed a night out with friends in London. Does this photo scream earlier 2000s or what?

Voguish in vintage

While she was dating Prince William, Kate stunned crowds by wearing a Russian-style fur hat to the final day of the Cheltenham Races. We could definitely picture the princess strolling down Portobello Market or Brick Lane in this statement headpiece.

Runway star

Believe it or not, Princess Kate can add runway modelling to her CV. The catwalk novice made her modelling debut at a student fashion show attended by Prince William back in 2002 at the couple's alma mater St Andrews.

Feminine florals

Despite partying in the Sloane Ranger region of Chelsea, Kate ditched the typical tweed for something a touch more flirtatious. The royal-to-be looked effortlessly pretty in a baby pink blazer and floral frock back in 2006, where she was spotted leaving Bluebird on the King's Road.

Clubbing clobber

Kate has a boogie with Prince William's close friend Guy Pelly at the Sony Ericsson WTA Tour's pre-Wimbledon party hosted by Sir Richard Branson in the summer of 2006. She looked timeless in a simple black top and a floating vintage-style floral skirt as she was twirled across the dancefloor.

Summer stylista

Opting for something more casual, Kate donned a simple striped tank top, skinny jeans and a pair of wedged heels during a night out. We love a nostalgic style moment, and this one is definitely Made In Chelsea meets Breton babe.

Alpine apparel

Nothing quite says cool-girl like skiwear. Here, Princess Kate followed in the fashionable footsteps of her mother-in-law Princess Diana, who owned the most effortless supply of chic skiwear.

