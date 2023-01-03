Princess Kate just twinned with Meghan Markle and no one realised

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It may be 2023, but one of the things we love doing here at HELLO! is looking back at past incredible outfits our favourite family have worn.

READ: Love Princess Kate's famed denim dress? Marks & Spencer has an exact lookalike

Last month, the Princess of Wales made a festive statement in tartan as she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Loading the player...

For the outdoor event, the mother-of-three layered up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and sumptuous satin lining.

MORE: Princess Charlotte twins with mum Princess Kate in iconic knee high boots

The sumptuous coat also featured oversized pockets and gleaming golden buttons which gave it a high fashion edge.

We thought this coat looked familiar, and that's because the Duchess of Sussex wore a hugely similar style back in 2018.

Double Breasted Coat, £749, Holland Cooper

During that year, Prince Harry and his then-fiancée Meghan visited Edinburgh for their official trip to Scotland. The loved-up couple's first stop was the Esplanade in front of the iconic Edinburgh Castle, where they were officially welcomed to the city by the Royal Marines Scotland Band.

Meghan wore a similar style in 2018

Meghan braved the cold conditions in a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry, black trousers by Veronica Beard and a green bag by Strathberry.The coat has the same blue and green check print and was a winter standout piece. Both royal ladies look incredible!

MORE: Meghan Markle surprises in Marks & Spencer striped beach dress

This isn't the first time Kate and Meghan have worn similar styles. Back in July last year, Harry and Meghan were in New York and headed to Tribeca's Locanda Verde restaurant, where Meghan changed out of her Givenchy pencil skirt she had worn earlier, and dazzled the crowds in a beautiful monochrome jumpsuit by royally-loved label Gabriela Hearst.

MORE: Princess Kate's £35 Christmas Day dress was from Mango - and we're obsessed

We couldn't help but notice that Meghan's jumpsuit looked just like the dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore back in May at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. It had the same black and white detail and bardot neckline. Uncanny!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.