Prince George just borrowed mum Princess Kate's hat - cuteness alert

Many people enjoy Christmas festivities, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are no different! Last week, the royal couple were spotted treating their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a family visit to Lapland UK.

Spotted by a fan, the family were seen leaving the Ascot-based attraction. The Christmas theme park boasts reindeer, a toy factory, a magical forest and shops and is hugely popular with families every year.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were seen clutching matching cuddly toys following their visit to the toy factory, taking home their very own Lepi the Snow Leopard after helping make the stuffed animals.

Outfit wise, the children wrapped up warm and cosy, and Prince George rocked a navy blue padded jacket, jeans and Nike trainers.

Prince George borrowed this hat from his mother, the Princess of Wales

On his head was an adorable knitted bobble hat, which was by brand Elsbar Australia, and his hat was known as the 'Alwin Pompom Polar Beanie'.

The hat cost around £50 at the time of purchase, and features a polar bear and snowflake print and a fleece lining for extra warmth. It is sadly a past-season buy, but we've found a fab alternative, keep scrolling!

Prince George, Princess Kate and Prince Louis on Christmas Day

We knew we had seen this style before, and we were right! Princess Kate wore the very same hat in 2016 for a skiing trip with her family. How cool is that? Sharing is caring!

The Waleses were last seen alongside the rest of the royal family at the annual Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham last weekend. Marking their first Christmas without the late Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate were among the senior members of the royal family to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at their Norfolk residence.

The young royals smiled at members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family as they walked to the morning church service.

