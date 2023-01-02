Princess Charlotte twins with mum Princess Kate in iconic knee high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Did you know that the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted treating their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a family visit to Lapland UK last week? How cute!

READ: Prince George just borrowed mum Princess Kate's hat - cuteness alert

The family was spotted by a fan leaving the Ascot-based festive attraction. Magical.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince George sing proudly at their mother's carol service

Loading the player...

Alongside her mother, Princess Charlotte was snapped cuddling a soft toy she had made at the event, wearing burgundy leggings, a navy anorak and a pair of seriously funky Penelope Chilvers boots. The only daughter of the royal couple stepped out in the brand's 'Mini Me Tassel Boot' in 'Conker Brown'.

MORE: Why royal fans anticipate a family ski holiday for Prince William and Princess Kate

The boots cost £259 and currently, most sizes are in stock.

Charlotte's boots:

Mini Tassel Boot, £259, Penelope Chilvers

Princess Kate has been a long time fan of Penelope Chilvers, often wearing the brand's 'Long Leather Tassel Boots'. Kate was first spotted in them almost 20 years ago whilst a student at St Andrew's University. Since then, Kate has bought them out time and time again and you can see why. The style is simple and classic; there's no over embellishment, no painful heel, they are just sturdy, plain, timeless and easy to wear with a skirt, dress or trousers. Kate's worn them to festivals, on royal tours, during official engagements and out and about with the children.

Kate's worn her Penelope Chilvers boots for many years

This isn't the first time Kate and Charlotte have twinned. In fact, they last matched in December.

Penelope Chilvers Long Womens Leather Tassel Boots, £465.00, Cho Footwear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the 'Together at Christmas' carol concert held at Westminster Abbey, and the young royals walked into the service with their parents.

Charlotte and Kate twinning in burgundy coats in December

Charlotte looked adorable in a burgundy coat from Trotters Childrenswear. Kate too, wore a burgundy coat to the same service - hers was by Eponine London, and she added matching high heels and carried a pair of gloves and a croc clutch bag in the same hue.

MORE: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte's incredible bond revealed

Twinning is winning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.