Beatrice Borromeo rocks $2000 skiwear during lavish alpine getaway

Since joining the Monegasque Royal Family, Beatrice Borromeo has curated a divine wardrobe brimming with designer labels and beautiful pieces. Therefore, it's hardly a shock that her fashion vocabulary has translated to her skiwear archive, which has been put to good use during her time on the slopes.

LOOK: Beatrice Borromeo has a Grace Kelly moment in Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Pierre Casiraghi's wife is currently enjoying a Swiss alpine getaway and packed a sophisticated snow bunny wardrobe in preparation. In photos obtained by Royal Fashion Police, the royal hit the mountains in style wearing in Moncler's 'Grenoble Lamoura Padded Contrast-trim Ski Jacket' and some sleek white ski trousers.

WATCH: The young movers and shakers of Monaco

Loading the player...

The jacket, which retails at just under $2000, featured long sleeves, a puffer-like exterior, white piping, and a practical hood.

RELATED: The golden girls! Royals wearing the most dreamy golden gowns

For her active outing, Beatrice wore her hair tied back into a slick bun and wore a pair of sunglasses on top of her head. She opted for a fresh-faced appearance, letting her naturally defined features take centre stage.

Beatrice Borromeo owns the most beautiful designer pieces

The star's fans loved her off-duty aesthetic. "So beautiful," one wrote, while another said: "That's a beautiful ski suit and she's gorgeous." A third simply added a string of applause emojis in approval.

The royal is a certified Dior girl

Emulate Beatrice's off-piste opulence with this beautiful ski jacket by My Sunday Ski in a similar charcoal hue.

Shearling Pioneer Puffer Jacket, £415, My Sunday Ski

Beatrice has drawn endless comparisons with her grandmother-in-law, Grace Kelly, thanks to her flowing honey-blonde locks and sartorial elegance. An undisputed fashion icon, the wife of Pierre Casiraghi attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week last year, and her designer threads reminded us of one of Grace Kelly's most iconic on-screen looks.

Pictured in the French capital for the glittering event, Beatrice was spotted in head-to-toe Dior as she donned a cream shirt-style dress complete with vintage-inspired lace trims.

MORE: Grace of Monaco: Hollywood Princess: what happened to Grace Kelly?

Accessorised to perfection, the Italian beauty added a rattan handbag, D-moi pumps in nude and a pair of statement sunglasses.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.