Countess Sophie is an autumnal vision in must-have coat and knee-high boots

Countess Sophie is a natural with neutrals. The royal has curated an elegant inventory of winter pieces that boast warm tones, ageless silhouettes and seasonal textures. Her latest look to enchant provided the ultimate autumn inspiration – and it isn't without a subtle dose of designer flair.

The mother-of-two wore a single-breasted wool-blend coat in a classic maroon hue by Vince, which she layered over an all-black ensemble. She slipped into a sheer pair of tights and stepped out in a pair of knee-high suede Prada boots – a staple shoe we would all like to see in our wardrobes.

The royal accessorised with a delicate rose gold amulet necklace by Hermes and clasped a bicolour leather handbag in shades of khaki and vermillion by Sophia Habsburg.

She wore her blonde hair tied back in a feminine half-up-half-down princess style, which accentuated her natural beauty blend of choice for the wholesome occasion.

What an incredible day, the sun shone today for our Patrons visit to the delight of all our people. To those who joined in a massive Thankyou @DavidLewisCEO @davidlewisorg 💙💜💚 https://t.co/A0pXhowlXQ — v.entwistle (@vix_e) November 3, 2022

Fans adored Sophie's failproof aesthetic and took to social media to share their praise for the beloved royal's style. "Magnificent," one wrote, while another commented: "This is such a nice look on Sophie." A third added: "Sophie's style has been so good lately."

Red Wool Coat, £159.99, Mango

Emulate the Countess' radiant red aesthetic and add this luxuriously vibrant coat to your online shopping basket. Showcasing a flattering funnel neck, a heavy structure, a long, straight design, a lapel V-neck collar and a removable belt, this outwear garment will instantly infuse your sartorial archive with a hearty dose of colour.

The Countess of Wessex recently attended the National Fruit Show at the Kent County Agricultural Society looking serene in earthy tones. The royal stepped out for the wholesome, nature-focused event – mixing both high-end and high-street pieces.

In images shared online by beloved royal style account @royalfashionpolice, Countess Sophie donned a smart camel blazer by MaxMara, which she layered over a maroon ribbed knit top and teamed with Galvan London's 'Satin Matte Safari Trousers.'

