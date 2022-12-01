Princess Kate is a vision in tartan Burberry bodycon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales attended the launch of Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Boston. Much to the delight of avid fashion followers, the mother-of-three made a case for British design, sporting an outfit crafted by the crème de la creme of British fashion houses.

Put simply, Princess Kate was a titan of elegance in Burberry. The royal slipped into a fitted tartan dress by the luxury label featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a traditional crimson, navy and fern green colour scheme and draped asymmetric side detailing.

A bespoke Alexander McQueen coat boasting a navy hue was the outerwear piece of choice, while Mulberry's 'Amberley Small Satchel Bag in Heavy Grain Mulberry Green,' made for a practical accessories staple.

Princess Kate elevated her best of British aesthetic by slipping into a pair of Emmy London heels and accentuated her winter-ready sartorial concoction with a pair of 'Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings,' by Shyla London.

The Princess of Wales looked terrific in tartan

Upon seeing her lavish look online, fans rushed to praise Kate's bulletproof styling skills. "Yesss gimme all the tartan," one user wrote, while another said: "I love everything about this, especially the dress & those pearl earrings!" A third agreed, noting: "Wow! That dress fits her like it was made just for her. She looks amazing in it!" A fourth commented: "That dress design is sooooo intriguing!"

The royal layered up in an Alexander Mcqueen coat

If Princes Kate is making Highlandcore a thing, we are here for it. Channel the royal's tartan attire with this striking midi dress which can be layered over a high-neck knit for a quirky yet comfortable look.

Tartan Long Shirt Dress, £69.50, Desigual

Alternatively, dose up your wardrobe with some designer charm with these stunning tartan frocks.

Plaid Belted Cotton-Blend Shirt Dress, £269, Ralph Lauren

Lori Dress, £425, Shrimps

The Princess of Wales is currently taking the USA by storm as she and Prince William undertake their first tour under King Charles' reign. The pair landed in Boston in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, and will proceed to spend the following days in the city, attending a number of engagements before the awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening.

Princess Kate knows just how to make an entrance and did just that while sporting an impeccably tailored Alexander McQueen suit. The royal donned the luxury British label's 'Leaf Crepe Jacket in Amethyst,' which she teamed with a coordinating pair of 'High-waisted Cigarette Trousers' boasting the same rich aubergine hue.

