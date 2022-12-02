Princess Kate spices up her style repertoire in vibrant knit co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a visit to east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. For the didactic occasion, the princess assembled quite the look, no doubt with the help of her trusty stylist Natasha Archer, leaving onlookers to marvel at her latest sartorial success.

Princess Kate sported a luxurious tangerine knit set, featuring a turtleneck top crafted from a soft cashmere blend and a coordinating midi skirt with ribbed detailing. The two-piece, designed by royally-loved upmarket label Gabriela Hearst, peeked out from a bespoke Alexander McQueen tailored coat, that boasted a masculine double-breasted fir and a rich chocolate tone.

The mother-of-three completed her daywear attire by stepping out in a pair of heeled suede boots by no other than Gianvito Rossi, which also featured an autumnal coffee hue, and a pair of leather gloves.

Now it wouldn't be a true Princess Kate look without a hearty dose of dazzle, which manifested in the form of stunning gold hoop earrings by Daniella Draper.

The Princess of Wales opted for a pop of orange

To top off her composed ensemble, the royal wore her hair down loose in a pretty half-up-half-down princess style and opted for a delicate yet natural makeup blend.

The royal teamed her Gabriela Hearst set with a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat

Upon seeing the royal's look online, fans flocked to social media to share their adoration for her ever-elegant style. "Love orange and brown together," one wrote, while another said: "She looks amazing!! This shade of brown is awesome!! The hair is also superb!! Boots and coat are a great combo!!"

Princess Kate was accompanied by her husband Prince William

A third noted: "Wonderfully understated chic. Also, adore the colors together. Coat fits like a glove!" A fourth added: "Love the coat."

If you agree and would love to see Kate's look hanging in your own wardrobe, then look no further as we have just the piece for you.

Salmon Knit Set, Jumper £35.99, Midi Skirt, £35.99, Mango

If you'd prefer a dress silhouette, why not peruse these options below?

Viscose Blend Belted Knit Midi Dress, £39.20, Karen Millen

Mixed Rib Roll Neck Dress, £20, Warehouse

Merge Princess Kate's sleek set with some party glamour and add this striking number to your online shopping bag.

One Shoulder Midi Dress, £80, River Island

The royal once again showed off her enviable fashion sense during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about new green technologies on Thursday.

For the outing, Princess Kate sported a rich plum-hued suit featuring sharp tailoring, a flared high-waisted trouser, a single-breasted cut and a fitted silhouette. The striking two-piece was layered over a pale blush pink pussybow blouse, which served up an avant-garde colour scheme and was a welcome twist to her seasonal winter wardrobe.

