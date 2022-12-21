Princess Eugenie surprises in unique £700 designer coat for rare date night

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, Princess Eugenie enjoyed a date night with her husband Jack Brooksbank. For the sweet outing which took place at Maison Estelle in the Soho area of London, Eugenie offered up a style masterclass in winter dress, with a helping hand from MaxMara.

The mother-of-one stepped out in a brown checked coat by Weekend MaxMara, that featured a snug wool-blend tweed, a wide lapel collar, cuff tab-embellished raglan sleeves, double-breasted buttons, a carefully tailored construction and a playful fringed hemline for maximum wow-factor effect.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank headed out on a date night in Soho

Princess Eugenie paired the £700 designer outerwear piece, coined the 'Cartone Coat,' with a pair of black semi-sheer tights and black suede-heeled boots. She strapped a patent leather handbag over her shoulder for all her date night essentials and opted for a fresh-faced look.

The Princess wore her auburn locks tied back into a relaxed bun with a slight side parting and showed off her elegant features by going makeup-free.

The royal went makeup-free for the occasion

It's not the first time Eugenie has ventured out without make-up and doing so is something of a royal family tradition - here you can see 11 noteworthy times royals have been snapped barefaced. Indeed, while isolating with Covid, Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice memorably posted a makeup-free video of her reading a children's book.

Fun fringing was on the sartorial menu for the princess

Though the sisters are aligned in their willingness to be seen without makeup, they aren't always as one. In this video, you can see the differences between the pair.

During their date night, Eugenie's husband looked smart yet casual beside her, sporting an electric blue wool jumper and white T-shirt layered under a black cardigan. A pair of black trousers and cherry brown-toned sneakers topped off his dad-off-duty attire.

The mother-of-one donned MaxMara for the wholesome occasion

Treat yourself to a forever piece and add Princess Eugenie's fringe-tastic coat to your online shopping basket.

Cartone Coat, £700, Weekend MaxMara

Saving up for the new year? Do not fear – why not try these more affordable yet equally dashing alternatives to spice up your winter-style repertoire?

Italian Wool Check Fringe Hem Belted Coat, £231.20, Karen Millen

Fringed Checked Wool-blend Coat, £258, Sandro

Princess Eugenie wore her beloved MaxMara coat for another royal outing last week. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both nailed the 'ultra-chic outerwear' assignment on Thursday, teaching us all a winter style trick or two.

The sisters supported the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey to attend the annual 'Together at Christmas' carol service, looking classy in trench-style coats that showed off their incredibly similar fashion tastes.

