Princess Kate and the Duchess of Sussex's top twinning fashion moments revealed

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex have impeccable dress sense! Both ladies have their own personal style which many women around the world love to emulate.

Princess Kate's style is slightly more regal, whereas Meghan's wardrobe is modern and laid-back, but still equally as chic.

Despite their style differences, both ladies have totally twinned with their wardrobes in the past! We round up all the times Kate and Meghan have dressed the same.

Monochrome monarchy

We'll start off with the most recent. In 2022, Meghan and Kate went all monochrome on us.

Kate delighted fans wearing a stunning black and white, off-the-shoulder dress from Roland Mouret to the premiere of Top Gun Maverick and Meghan opted for a similar look but in jumpsuit form during her visit to NYC.

Check mate

Last month, mother-of-three Kate made a festive statement in tartan as she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative. For the outdoor event, she layered up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper.

Duchess Meghan wore a hugely similar style back in 2018, when she and Prince Harry visited Edinburgh for their official trip to Scotland. Meghan braved the cold conditions in a patriotic tartan coat by Burberry. The coat has the same blue and green check print and was a winter standout piece. Both royal ladies look incredible!

Princess Plaid

Plaid is loved by the royal family and Meghan looks stunning in this wrap coat with belted detail.

Back in 2017, Kate wore this plaid number in Manchester. Stunning!

Ravishing in red

Kate memorably wore this beautiful red dress in 2016 on a visit to Canada. Her Preen dress was one of the standout items of the trip.

Also in 2016, Meghan appeared on the Today Show in the USA wearing a similar look. It even has the same, ultra-feminine flippy skirt.

Lovely in lace

Both Meghan and Kate have donned lace dresses by Diane Von Furstenberg. The 75-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram in December, posting two images of Princess Kate and Meghan wearing the same lace dress from her DVF brand, but in different lengths.

She quipped: “Once upon a time two beautiful women married two kind and handsome princes…(here both wearing the same @dvf dress called Zorita),” she captioned the post. “Wishing them all peace and love for the new year!”

Camel Queens

In January 2020, during one of her last appearances as working royal, Meghan Markle headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat by Reiss. It proved a big hit with shoppers, who signed up to a waitlist to get hold of it after the royal wore it.

In November 2022, the Princess of Wales visited Scarborough wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt.

Minting it

Ok, so our last dress isn't exactly the same, but both frocks are by Self Portrait and what's more, they are both designed in mint green. In 2016, Meghan headed to the Women of the Year awards wearing this stunning guipure lace maxi dress with V-neck detail.

During the royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022, Kate wore this wonderful mint green dress on a visit to a primary school in the Bahamas, which featured button-up detailing and delicate puff sleeves.

