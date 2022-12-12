Royals wearing Uggs! From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The weather is freezing right now and the UK is experiencing lots of snow, which is a delight to see considering it's December. It makes everything look even more festive; don't you think?

According to new research by Jewellerybox, searches for Uggs since this winter started has surged 69.92% in comparison to last year, with Ugg boots having over 4 million global searches in September, and rising.

Since then, we've seen many celebrities rocking the uber-trendy Tasman style, but the full boot which is lined with toasty sheepskin is ideal for this weather. And what's more, our favourite royal family is a fan!

From the Princess of Wales to the Duchess of Sussex, they've all been pictured rocking the snuggly boot in the past. Which one is your favourite?

Princess Kate was addicted to her sheepskin comfies back in the noughties, and was often spotted out and about in London wearing them. In this snap, she is wearing a light coloured pair in 2007.

Meghan wearing the 'Bailey Button Boot' in 2016

The Duchess of Sussex, before she married Prince Harry, often featured the brand on her now closed Instagram account. In March 2016, the now mother-of-two shared a snap of herself wearing the 'Bailey Button Boot' as she chilled in her house.

She also donned a pair of the brand's 'Scuffette Slippers' in between filming scenes for Suits.

Meghan wearing the Ugg 'Scufette' slippers

Back in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a gorgeous photo of then baby Archie to Instagram on New Year's Eve, in a post looking back at the previous year.

The sweet snap showed the young royal in dad Prince Harry's arms, beaming while wearing a grey bobble hat and trousers, Ugg boots, and a brown coat with a striped lining.

Those mini Uggs are just totally adorable...

