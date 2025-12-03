These are Meghan Markle’s go-to red festive PJs and we need a pair immediately

It's an exciting time if you're a Meghan Markle fashion fan. Why? Because With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration has just dropped on Netflix and the fashionista rocks some seriously stylish looks.

From her enviable jewellery collection to her chic closet staples, Meghan's fashion moments have done our ever-growing shopping list no favours.

The latest piece to hit our wishlists? The festive red pyjamas she is seen wearing in one of the episodes - and they’re still in stock.

AT A GLANCE Meghan Markle wears a pair of red Eberjey Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long pyjamas on her Netflix show With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The PJs are perfect for the holidays and can be purchased online for £170 $158

If you're after the look for less, opt for Victoria's Secret for £60 $79.95 £25.60 $71.99

In the show Meghan has opted for the Eberjey Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long in the colour Holly Red, but they're available in an array of colours and are a popular choice with celebrities including the likes of Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah.

EXACT MATCH: Eberjey Gisele TENCEL™ Modal Long PJ Set In Holly Red © Eberjey £170 AT EBERJEY

$158 AT EBERJEY US



Fun fact for you as well! This isn't the first time we've seen Meghan wearing a pair of Eberjey pyjamas, when she starred in Suits, she wore a pair that were embroidered with the name 'Rachel' for her on-screen character.

Priced at $158 (£170) they’re a bit of an investment buy, but they're crafted from premium, ultra-sustainable TENCEL™ Modal fibers blended with a touch of elastane. Ultimately, this is what "buttery soft" actually feels like. The fabric offers an incredible, fluid drape without being heavy. Beyond the luxurious feel, you can sleep soundly knowing this set is a mindful choice - it's OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, ensuring every thread is dyed with safe, non-toxic dyes.

© Netflix Meghan is a longtime fan of Eberjey PJs

The long-sleeve top has elegant contrast piping, a notch collar, and a functional chest pocket - making it chic enough for stylish lounging long before bedtime. Paired with the comfortable, low-rise straight-leg matching bottoms and a barely-there elastic waistband, this set is designed to deliver your most restful and blissful ZZZ’s yet.

My review of Meghan's Eberjey 'Gisele' PJs

I've been lucky enough to try Eberjey, and to be quite honest, it's a beautiful PJ brand. I feel super comfortable when I wear the Gisele set, and I now wear modal PJs most of the time. I looked at one review on the website and a fan wrote: "When I die, bury me in Eberjey!" While I hadn't put that much thought into it, I can see why someone might feel that passionate about the PJs.

© Netflix Meghan Markle is getting ready for the holidays in her festive PJs

What I love about these PJs is how soft and comfortable they are, and the bonus is that they come in so many beautiful colours! They also wash well, too - and this is important. If I had a gripe, I would say they're a little low cut for me and I wish the first button was just that little bit higher but I find that's the case with most PJs.

Sizing wise, you can find them on the website in sizes XXS to XXL and I would say they're true to size. I love that you can get them monogrammed too - it makes them perfect for gifting and they arrive packaged well.

Get the look for less

If your budget can't stretch to Eberjey, that's understandable. I have tracked down a pair of brilliant lookalikes of Meghan's luxe PJs at a fraction of the cost - and there's 20% off right now in a special promotion on site.

Victoria's Secret also has a pair of red modal PJs out in time for the holidays, and this pair look so chic.

Ooh, this makes me want to go straight home to change into my PJs and watch Meghan's new show on Netflix.