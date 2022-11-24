Get Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan's style for less in the Black Friday sales right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Want to shop Black Friday like a royal? If you love Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's style, you'll want to take note of all these royal-approved retailers, from Aspinal to Whistles, H&M to Marks & Spencer that are having major Black Friday sales.

Yes, whether you're looking for a great gift for a royal fan or just buying for yourself, you can save big on clothing, shoes and jewellery from these Kate and Meghan-loved brands online!

We're making it easy for you to find the best deals to get Kate and Meghan's style for less during Black Friday, with this definitive guide to ALL the biggest sales and discount codes for some royally major bargains.

Marks & Spencer

Who doesn't love good old M&S? And that includes the royals! Meghan collaborated with the brand on her Smart Works collection in 2019, and Princess Kate has been known to don the retailer's dresses and even trainers! The retailer regularly has FANTASTIC sales on year round, including some looks the royals would love, from Meghan-style belted coats to Kate-worthy floral dresses.

SHOP MARKS & SPENCER BLACK FRIDAY

H&M

Meghan Markle wore an H&M Mama dress when she was pregnant and caused it to sell out within hours (of course!). The high street favourite has an enticing sales section on their website with Duchess-worthy buys in womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and home.

Aspinal of London

The royal-approved luxury brand has a very tempting Black Friday offer – up to 50% off their full collection!!! Kate regularly carries Aspinal clutches and the Mayfair Mini but tbh we're checking out everything on the site!

& Other Stories

Both Kate and Meghan love high street brand & Other Stories. Kate wore a stunning floral dress at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, while Meghan wore a silk shirt by the high street label during a visit in Sussex. The brand's promotions are already underway. See you there!

Superga

Kate loves to dress down when she can, and her casual looks usually include a pair of classic white Superga trainers. Luckily for us, Superga has styles for women, as well as men and kids, for up to an incredible 60% off for Black Friday.

Kate Spade

Princess Kate has worn Kate Spade on numerous occasions, including the most gorgeous pink and purple dress in 2016. Bag yourself the bargain of the century with Kate Spade's Black Friday deals; there's 25% off EVERYTHING plus 50% off selected styles.

Missoma

Meghan Markle has been pictured wearing Missoma, the jewellery brand known for their gold layering pieces. For Black Friday, the demi-fine label is offering a brilliant 30% off EVERYTHING. We recommend taking a leaf out of Meghan's book and investing in some intricate, timeless pieces.

SHOP: Kate Middleton LOVES Missoma - and these earrings will be top of her wish list

Whistles

The Princess of Wales has worn Whistles on multiple occasions, and the sleek, tailored brand with a stylish edge perfectly suits her fashion aesthetic. Their Black Friday offer is fabulous, with the brand offering 25% off full-price items.

Mango

Not only has Kate worn Spanish brand Mango herself – she also has dressed Prince George in the high street label! Not to mention sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan. Pick up some trendy pieces or wardrobe staples for up to 50% off in their Black Friday bonanza.

Hobbs

If you've ever wanted a regal look from British brand Hobbs, of which Kate is a fan, now's the time! Shop 20% off everything in the label's Black Friday deal.

Jigsaw

Fun fact: did you know that back when she was known as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales used to work for Jigsaw? And while that stint was during her pre-royal days, she has continued to champion the brand as a Duchess. Browse the Black Friday edit for deals up to 30% off and great buys from just £20.

Needle & Thread

Who could forget Princess Kate's glamorous, sparkly red dress from Needle & Thread? If you loved that look, you have to check out the amazing Black Friday sale, with up to 60% off selected items!

SHOP NEEDLE & THREAD BLACK FRIDAY

Clarins

Kate Middleton is a big fan of beauty brand Clarins – even being pictured applying their Rose Shimmer Lip Gloss at Wimbledon. This year, Clarins’ is offering Black Friday offers are being kept under wraps but their promising it will be “incredible”.

Merci Maman

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a beautiful personalised necklace from jewellery brand Merci Maman, above, to celebrate the birth of Prince George, and ever since it’s been flying off the shelves with royal fans. For Black Friday, you can get 30% off the royal-approved piece.

Strathberry

Both Meghan and Kate love Strathberry bags! The Duchess put handbag brand Strathberry on the map when she wore one of their styles during an early royal engagement and Princess Kate followed suit by carrying a bag of her own from the brand. You can pick up a royal-approved bag of your own, with signature elegant Strathberry hardware, at unbelievable prices right now - there’s up to 30% off selected styles for Black Friday. Time to update your accessory wardrobe!

Annoushka

Princess Kate is a big fan of luxury jewellery brand Annoushka, and has been spotted wearing the label's beautiful 18ct gold baroque peal earrings on repeat. We thought you'd appreciate a heads-up about their Black Friday sale - 20% off the brand's solid gold jewellery collections, including Kate's beloved pearl earrings.

Monica Vinader

The jewellery brand loved by both the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales is having a big sale right now - 30% off everything plus be sure to keep coming back to check out the flash sales, like 50% off diamond jewellery on Black Friday eve. They're epic!

KEEP SHOPPING

Black Friday 2022: ALL the deals worth shopping for

Loved Meghan Markle's leather jacket? This AllSaints one is so similar and it's on sale

29 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.