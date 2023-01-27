Princess Anne looks like a retro goddess in striking sixties coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there's anything we love more than a ravishing royal style moment, it's a throwback royal style moment. Undoubtedly, Princess Anne reigns supreme in this department and has curated quite the archive of unexpected retro looks.

The Princess Royal loved to dip her toe into the contemporary fashion scene back in the day, and we just so happened to have stumbled across her best ensemble yet. The young princess enjoyed an outing to the Savoy Theatre back in 1968, sporting the most fantastic coat for the occasion.

Featuring a striking striped print crafted from panels of fur, a monochrome colour scheme, a knee-skimming length, a snug, all-encompassing fit and off-centre button-down detailing, the coat automatically asserted itself as one of Anne's best looks to date.

Princess Anne was a sixties dream in a striped fur coat

To complete her sixties mod-inspired look, the royal wore her sandy hair down loose in a primed blow-dry style and opted for a minimalist makeup palette.

She slipped into a pair of pristine white kitten heels featuring a brogue-like silhouette and clasped a coordinating white clutch purse for all her evening essentials.

The royal reigned supreme in the retro style department

Bold prints were a core element of fashion in the 1960s, in addition to Space Age themes. White, silver and black colourways became immensely popular and referenced the ongoing Cold War that was simmering across the globe. Dress codes became more casual, tailoring loosened up, voluminous silhouettes gained appeal and skirt hemlines became shorter.

It just so happens that Princess Anne's swinging sixties attire has resurfaced as a coveted trend today.

Check out this statement checkerboard coat which perfectly emulates the youthquake nature of sixties style.

Katie Long Faux Fur Green Checkerboard, £279, Jakke

Would rather show off your stripes in dress from? & Other Stories have got you covered.

Asymmetric Irregular Ribbed Midi Dress, £120, & Other Stories

Of course, we can't forget the shoes. White boots became synonymous with late sixties style, thanks to the influence of figures such as Jackie Kennedy, Sharon Tate and more.

Streams Bootie, £70, Steve Madden

