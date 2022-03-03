Princess Anne looks timeless in chicest outfit for new outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Anne loves a modest look, and her trip to a lifesaving Helipad at Manchester's Royal Infirmary offered up another timeless outfit. The royal visited the hospital, whose new feature enables severely ill patients to be airlifted straight to the site.

The 71-year-old royal sported a pale grey button-down coat for the occasion, with a knee-length checkered charcoal skirt and knee-length black leather boots. The Princess Royal added a subtle dash of colour to the look, accessorising with a patterned silk scarf, regal pearl earrings and beautiful gold brooch.

The royal styled her short hair in her signature voluminous hairdo and held a plain black leather handbag in her leather gloved hands. She opted for a natural makeup look, highlighting her fresh-faced appearance on the rainy day.

The Princess was given a tour of the premises and met with hospital workers to discuss the impact of the new helipad. Since May 2021, the new device has been used over 70 times, saving a large sum of patient's lives. It is the first helipad to be implemented in the hospital in Northwest England and is already making a significant difference.

Princess Anne looked lovely in grey

Are you in need of some new spring style inspiration? We've found the perfect dupe of Princess Anne's grey coat that can be worn all year round come rain or shine.

Team the item with a white blouse and black trousers for a failproof outfit. Make sure to elevate the look with some gold jewellery and a colourful scarf on the cooler days.

Princess Anne had a royal tour of the hospital

Last week, the royal looked smart while attending the WISE Covid Unsung Heroes Awards, an event that celebrates the stories of women in STEM whose actions and brilliance have supported major breakthroughs during the pandemic.

Anne wore a cream blazer layered over a knee-length blue dress and flashed a subtle lashing of red lipstick to add another tonal dimension to the look. She accessorised with a black crossbody bag, adding a trio of pearls and beloved pearl earrings to her look.

Known for her simple but sophisticated style, Anne is the epitome of conventional royal dress, with the occasional brooch, red lip and coiffed hairstyle as the cherry on top.

