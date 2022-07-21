Princess Anne just carried the chicest monogram tote bag – and we want one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Embodying a less is more approach to fashion, Princess Anne's sartorial style is all about subtlety and simplicity. Boasting a handbag collection full of minimalist leather designs, the Queen's daughter rarely carries anything but, so trust us when we say, her latest choice is seriously unexpected.

RELATED: Princess Anne surprises in seriously elegant cream jacket and striking red lipstick

Spotted during a royal engagement in Burnham-on-Crouch this week, the 71-year-old was pictured with a never-before-seen accessory – a bright white tote bag monogrammed with 'HRH' - AKA Her Royal Highness.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Putting together a nautical look, Princess Anne teamed her trusty tote with a navy and white striped jacket, layered over a classic dark blue T-shirt and crisp white trousers. Keeping the sunshine out of her eyes, she added a pair of statement tinted sunglasses and swept her brunette hair into a sophisticated updo.

Feeling inspired? If you loved the idea of carrying a monogrammed bag, then look no further. Lily & Bean has created the ultimate canvas tote, which can be personalised with your initials.

MORE: Princess Anne braves the heatwave in elegant coat dress

READ: 12 glittering photos of the first time royal ladies wore a tiara

GET THE LOOK:

Personalised Canvas Tote Bag, £120, Lily & Bean

Priced at £120, simply choose which colours you'd like to feature on the design, as well as which initials you'd like printed, and they'll do the rest.

Monogram Tote Bag, from £32.76, Amazon

If you're looking for something more affordable, then we'd also recommend browsing Amazon. With prices starting from £32, you can grab this black and white monogram bag for a bargain – plus, it can double up as a great present for your nearest and dearest.

Another reason why Princess Anne's new bag is so unexpected is that the mum-of-two rarely acknowledges her royal title.

Princess Anne typically carries streamlined leather handbags during royal engagements

In a one-off documentary titled, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, Anne could be seen posing for an artist to sculpt her likeness. When asked if a tiara could be added, the royal very politely declined the offer.

She's also known to dislike being the centre of attention and has a fuss-free approach to life.

In the documentary, she said: "I read an article the other day about The Crown, the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did."

Laughing, she added: "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean it takes me ten or 15 minutes."

While the Princess Royal's latest accessory is certainly a surprise, we couldn't love it more, and we can't wait to see her carrying it again.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.