Zara Tindall surprises in floral thigh-slit dress in throwback photo

Who can conjure up the ultimate equestrian meets Charlie's Angel aesthetic? That would be Zara Tindall, who has a slew of Y2K looks under her belt from across the years. In an unearthed photo from 2003, Zara was spotted in perhaps her most unexpected concoction to date, which would slot in perfectly with the noughties-inspired zeitgeist of today.

While attending the first day of Ascot, the then 22-year-old trotted onto the scene in a floral dress by Gharani Strok which featured a striking thigh-slit, an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder silhouette, ruched detailing, a tangerine foliage design set against an ebony backdrop and a body-sculpting fit.

The unorthodox race-day piece was paired with some barely-there black stilettos showcasing a web of delicate floral adornments. The royal clasped a small, plush velvet evening bag with gold hardware for her daytime essentials, which swung coolly beside her as she graced the scene.

All eyes however, fell upon Zara's statement headwear. The royal, who was yet to wed husband-to-be Mike Tindall, turned heads in a straw hat decorated with a huge lily designed by milliner Tara O'Callghan. Not skimping on the accessories, she shielded her face from the British sunshine with a pair of wrap-around glasses – once again proving she was on top of the trends.

The equestrian's unmissable headpiece held her blonde locks in place, which were styled in a low ponytail, allowing all attention to be channelled toward her vibrant attire.

The races provided the perfect place for Zara to showcase her avant-garde fashion sense. During another race-day outing in 2003, the fashionista enjoyed a day at the races, her natural stomping ground, and for the occasion swapped her equestrian attire for something a touch more retro. The royal donned a chocolate brown suede Afghan coat, a wildly popular piece during the seventies, which featured a fuzzy sheepskin trim, toggles, and floral white embroidery on the back.

Zara completed her throwback look by sporting a coordinating coffee-coloured baker boy hat, adding a tinge of noughties nostalgia to her vintage ensemble, and stepped out in a pair of black wide-leg trousers.

She clasped a small black leather handbag for the occasion, ultimately tapping into the micro-bag trend catalyzed by the 2000s, and slipped into some point-toe leather boots. All we can say is, Penny Lane who?

