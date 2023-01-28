Zara Tindall looks sensational in flattering checked coat and knee-high boots for a day at the races

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall looked stunning on Saturday in the most flattering checked coat and knee-high boots as she enjoyed a day at the races.

The royal attended the Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing a chic checked longline coat, tied perfectly at the waist for the most flattering appearance. The daughter of Princess Anne teamed the coat with a pair of black knee-high boots and a green roll-neck, along with a black handbag.

Zara teamed her checked coat with an embroidered headband

As for her accessories, the mother-of-three opted for a pair of black suede gloves, gold hoop earrings and a beautifully embroidered headband. Zara styled her blonde locks in her signature straight style, with a minimal makeup look to highlight her pretty features. Stunning!

Zara's ultra-sophisticated look channels one of her previous race-day ensembles, as she royal stepped out in a similar fitted coat and knee-high boots duo to attend the Cheltenham races back in January.

Get Zara's Look

Houndstooth Wool Blend Coat, £79.99 (WAS £199.99), Mango

The 41-year-old is an avid horse lover and British equestrian - and is regularly spotted visiting the famous racecourse.

Zara discussed her career as an Olympian earlier this week on her husband Mike Tindall's new Youtube series Mike Drop. She shared that she felt guilt for returning to her career after having children, also admitting that she struggled to get her "body back" after giving birth to the couple's three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Dune Leather Knee High Boots, £200, Marks & Spencer

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth said: "It is hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 30 years or whatever it is, 25 years, and then your body being just completely not doing that and your muscles doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing, but it's just completely different.

"To try and get your body back to where it was I found hard work, but she was along for the ride as well with us, she is very much taken around to the shows, which is kind of easier when you have one.

"I found it hard getting yourself back to it, but mentally you feel guilty as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else."

