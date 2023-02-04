Zara Tindall rocks seventies coat in never before seen photos – and wow Princess Anne's daughter was a seventies vision in the iconic piece

Florals, polo shirts, jodhpurs – all styles that have become synonymous with Zara Tindall's fashion. While her sartorial taste often erred on the side of 'Sloaney Pony' (we have Princess Diana to thank for that iconic trend), Princess Anne's daughter also dipped her toe into the seventies with a popular vintage piece.

Back in 2003, Zara enjoyed a day at the races, her natural stomping ground, and for the occasion swapped her equestrian attire for something a touch more retro. The royal donned a chocolate brown suede Afghan coat, a wildly popular piece during the seventies, which featured a fuzzy sheepskin trim, toggles, and floral white embroidery on the back.

WATCH: Zara Tindall's Racing Fashion

Loading the player...

Zara completed her throwback look by sporting a coordinating coffee-coloured baker boy hat, adding a tinge of noughties nostalgia to her vintage ensemble, and stepped out in a pair of black wide-leg trousers.

Zara Tindall attended the races in 2003 wearing a seventies Afghan coat

She clasped a small black leather handbag for the occasion, ultimately tapping into the micro-bag trend catalyzed by the 2000s, and slipped into some point-toe leather boots. All we can say is, Penny Lane who?

The royal rocked the retro chocolate ensemble

The then 22-year-old exuded Britney Spears sass not only with her ensemble but also with her hair. She wore her cropped blonde locks in a straightened style with some silky tresses peeking out from her voluminous headpiece.

The quintessentially seventies coat featured delicate embroidery

Afghan coats were originally imported into London boutiques from Afghanistan during the 1960s, but demand for the items ballooned during the 1970s.

Stars like Britney Spears were fans of the iconic outerwear piece

Coats were subsequently imported from Turkey and Iran to meet the demand from the British fashion scene. Keen buyers flocked to the Kings Road or Carnaby Street in search of the coat, which became an emblem of bohemian style.

Often, Afghan coats were crafted from sheep or goatskin and featured silk embroidery. Famously, The Beatles wore the garment on the cover of their album Sergeant Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band. Other famous fans included Jimi Hendrix, Pete Townsend and Bella Hadid.

The garment was popularised by the 2000 film Almost Famous featuring Kate Hudson

Making the most ouf of another race-day outfit, Zara looked stunning last Saturday in the most flattering checked coat and knee-high boots as she enjoyed a day at the races.

MORE STYLE: Zara Tindall looks sensational in flattering checked coat and knee-high boots for a day at the races

The royal attended the Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse wearing a chic checked longline coat, tied perfectly at the waist for the most flattering appearance. She teamed the coat with a pair of black knee-high boots and a green roll-neck, along with a black handbag.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.