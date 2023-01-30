Zara Tindall's £440 headband will seriously turn your head

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Saturday, the gorgeous Zara Tindall looked sensational as she headed to Cheltenham.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter attended the Festival Trials Day at the famous racecourse, wearing a super chic checked longline coat, tied perfectly at the waist for the most flattering appearance. The daughter of Princess Anne teamed the coat with a pair of black knee-high boots and a green roll-neck, along with a black handbag. So stylish.

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story

Loading the player...

But it was her accessories that really caught our eye. The mother-of-three opted for a pair of black suede gloves, gold hoop earrings and a beautifully embroidered headband in gold and racing green.

Zara looked so chic at Cheltenham

We've tracked down her headgear and it's from Jess Collett Milliner. Costing a whopping £440, and known as the 'Mazzy', the website says of the style: "The 'Mazzy' Hairband is a padded silk velvet covered hair band embellished with cascading beaded leaves. This season we have designed our Mazzy hairband in a rich dark forest green velvet with golden leaves. This colour combination seems to suit all hair colours, and styles well with an array of autumnal winter colours. This hairband is ideal for winter weddings and all manner of parties."

Zara's headband is by Jess Collett Milliner

Zara styled her blonde locks in her signature, polka-straight style, with a minimal makeup look to highlight her pretty features. Stunning!

Mazzy Hairband - Forest Green & Gold, £440, Jess Collett Milliner

MORE: Zara Tindall looks casual in fitted polo top and flattering skinny jeans

The 41-year-old is an avid horse lover and British equestrian; and is regularly spotted visiting the famous racecourse.

Get the look!

Aurora Floral Embellished Sequin & Bead Headband, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

Zara discussed her career as an Olympian earlier this week on her husband Mike Tindall's new Youtube series Mike Drop. She shared that she felt guilty for returning to her career after having children, also admitting that she struggled to get her "body back" after giving birth to the couple's three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

READ: Zara and Mike Tindall look so loved-up in new photos after emotional interview

She said: "It is hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 30 years or whatever it is, 25 years, and then your body being just completely not doing that and your muscles doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing, but it's just completely different."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.