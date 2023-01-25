Zara Tindall looks casual in fitted polo top and flattering skinny jeans The royal joined her husband Mike Tindall for an extremely rare and intimate interview on new podcast 'Mike Drop'

Zara Tindall made an appearance on her husband Mike Tindall's latest podcast Mike Drop, looking effortlessly radiant in a casual ensemble to sit down with her "love".

The daughter of Princess Anne, 41, covered a variety of topics with her husband on the podcast, from Magic Millions to their heartbreaking miscarriage and Zara's equestrian career. The sporty royal donned a relaxed navy polo shirt for the intimate chat, pairing her off-duty attire with denim skinny jeans and her favourite £41,000 'Yacht-Master' Rolex watch in 'Everose Gold'.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall get candid about having more children

Zara tied her honey-blonde tresses into a neat low ponytail, highlighting her naturally pretty features with a glowy bronzer and lashing of mascara.

The blonde beauty twinned with her beau, who also donned a Magic Millions-branded polo shirt for the candid interview.

Zara twinned with her husband Mike in matching polo shirts

Clips in the couple's YouTube video also gave viewers a close glimpse at their recent time in Australia, where former Olympian Zara looked unreal in another casual getup to attend the 2023 Magic Millions Barrier Draw in Surfers Paradise.

READ MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall's flirty video has fans saying the same thing about marriage

Videos showed the mother-of-three rocking white skinny jeans and a 'Magic Millions' logo polo shirt in a Baywatch-red hue. It was all in the accessories for the trendy royal, who amped up her sporty outfit with Tommy Limited Edition sunglasses in 'Mellow Yellow' from AM Eyewear. We just love her no-fuss sartorial excellence.

The royal couple gave fans a rare glimpse into their close relationship and playful romance. "In 2012, you married a legend," Mike joked with Zara, in reference to their own wedding day. "Who said that?" Zara replied with a laugh, before adding, "Didn't we get married in 2011?!"

Zara rocked skinny jeans and a red polo shirt in Australia

Closing his eyes and chuckling, Mike conceded, "Yes, we did!" as Zara leaned forward laughing. The couple did indeed get married in 2011 – on 30 July at Cannongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

A reception was held at Holyrood Palace following the service. Zara and Mike have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.