Princess Kate's most romantic outfits that made Prince William do a double take

Valentine's Day is almost here! The love fest of a day always lands on 14 February and it's the one time of the year that you can show that special person in your life how much you heart them.

We aren't sure how our favourite couple, the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be celebrating the big day, but there's no doubt about it, you can bet Kate will be rocking something red - after all, it's one of her best-loved colours. Check out our video of Kate and William looking loved up below.

The royal adores the bold shade and we think she's worn some seriously V-Day-esque looks over the years in shades of rosy red and pink. Which one is your favourite?

Starting up, we have this stunning red coat from L.K.Bennett that the mother-of-three stepped out in back in September 2022. The striking red coat featured bold gold buttons, as well as gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It is named the 'Spencer' coat, and we think you'll agree, it had to have been a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as of course, Spencer was her maiden name. How lovely!

It may not be red or pink, but this is arguably Kate's most famous dress, worn for the ultimate date night with Prince William at the premiere of the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die... so an exception has to be made! The brunette beauty wore a truly beautiful gold, full-length gown by Jenny Packham.

She styled her hair in a super chic updo style that was set off perfectly by her gold disc earrings. Her exquisite features were highlighted by subtle, glowing makeup which included dramatic lashes and lots of highlighter.

Back in 2019, Kate headed to the V&A Museum for a gala dinner wearing a pink and white Gucci gown with a velvet waist belt; perfectly romantic for Valentine's Day. Kate, 37, wore her hair loose and her trademark eyeliner, while brown eye shadow and nude lipstick highlighted her pretty features. She accessorised with drop earrings, silver heels and a burgundy velvet clutch.

Kate always looks sensational at Wimbledon and in 2021, she donned a pastel pink Beulah London midi dress for the men's final. The stunning crepe number featured cropped sleeves and a short stand neckline. Also a royal favourite, the dress has been worn in beige by Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary.

On the third day of the Caribbean tour in 2022, the wife of Prince William turned to high end label The Vampire's Wife to dress her for a reception. Her floor-length, fuschia maxi dress was made in a majorly sparkly, iridescent silk chiffon. We love the eye-catching ruffle trim and metallic finish; it totally stood out from the crowd.

There's nothing more romantic than a floaty skirt! Kate dazzled in red while delivering a speech at an event hosted by the Forward Trust. The royal paired her pleated skirt perfectly with some pointed-toe tan stilettos from Ralph Lauren, adding effortless elegance to her look.

