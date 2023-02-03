We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, the Princess of Wales released a new picture, alongside presenter Roman Kemp, ahead of the launch of the new film, Shaping Us, as part of the royal's recent Early Years campaign.

The pair looked in great spirits as they posed in the snap, and Kate debuted total winter chic with her outfit. The mother-of-three donned one of her favourite Fairisle jumpers she has worn many times from Holland Cooper, as well as trousers, boots, and a lovely fur-trimmed jacket by LK.Bennett.

We knew we had seen this jacket before! Kate actually donned the vintage style back in 2011, when she was pictured with her brother-in-law Prince Harry. The pair were snapped arriving at Castle Rising near Sandringham, Norfolk on Christmas Eve in matching Wellington boots to watch Prince William play in a football match organised by Lord Howard.

We bet every time Kate wears this jacket she thinks of Harry! What a lovely trip down memory lane.

Harry and Kate back in 2011

In the upcoming video which was filmed in Hertfordshire in January, Kate and Roman talk about the importance of mental well-being, relationships, and how by nurturing children in the earliest years of their life, society can build a nation of healthy, happy adults.

The film Shaping Us will be released on Friday and has come at the end of a week's worth of campaigning for Kate. On Monday, she and her husband, Prince William attended a pre-campaign launch event at BAFTA, before unveiling the official launch at an engagement in Leeds on Tuesday.

The long-term project was launched by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and HELLO! understands that the Princess of Wales sees the early years and foundation as her "life's work".

