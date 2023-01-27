Princess Kate just wore £18 earrings and we need them in a royal hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to a foodbank in Windsor.

Braving the cold weather, Kate, 41, rocked a fabulous raspberry colourway, choosing a cashmere polo-neck jumper in crimson, which she teamed with a matching coat from high street favourite Hobbs. Together with trousers from Jigsaw and heels, the mother-of-three brightened up the cold January morning, that's for sure!

The royal wore her famous mane loose and expertly blowdried, and as she turned her head and smiled for the cameras, we caught a glimpse of her gold earrings, which looked like a pricey buy. But no, they were actually £18, from Orelia.

Kate looked stunning in pink at the Windsor food bank with Prince William

Yes, you read that right. Known as the 'Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings', they are also available in silver and rose gold, and the website says of the thrifty style: "Make a classic style statement with these Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold. Featuring a small gold hoop earring with a trending chain texture detailing, complete with an easy to wear click clasp fastening."

Kate wearing her £18 earrings

Kate is known for her collection of majorly cheap jewellery and we love her for it.

Back in November, Kate visited Scarborough, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt. She added Accessorize's 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' which at the time of purchase cost just £5.

Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold, £18, Orelia

We bet you can't imagine the brunette royal wearing earrings even cheaper than £5 can you? Well, in 2019, Kate paid a visit to the RHS Garden Wisley, wearing a striking Emilia Wickstead floral dress, and a pair of earrings known as the 'Filigree', which came from Accessorize once again and cost just £1.50 in the sale.

£1.50? That's even cheaper than your morning coffee!

