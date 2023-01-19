Princess Kate ups the glamour in recycled power suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has sure had a busy week!

Fresh from her appearance at Foxcubs nursery on Wednesday, the very next day, she hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in recognition of their success at the recent Rugby League World Cup, as part of her work as Patron of the Rugby Football League.

Looking fresh, glowing and as chic as ever, the 41-year-old wore a wintery plum-coloured power suit layered over a soft white knit and accessorised with matching heels and a gold necklace. The mother-of-three wore her famous locks in an effortlessly glamorous straight style and her makeup was immaculately applied. Stunning!

Her suit appears to be the same one she wore during a visit to Greentown Labs as part of her Boston tour when she paired the flared high-waisted trouser and single-breasted jacket with a pale blush pink pussybow blouse.

The Princess of Wales rocked a glamorous suit she previously wore in Boston

England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team were crowned World Champions in November, after a dramatic 28-24 victory over France in the Rugby League World Cup Final at Manchester Central. The win marked England’s first World Cup triumph since the inaugural Wheelchair tournament which was held in Australia in 2008.

During her visit, the brunette royal met with members of the squad and coaching team to pass on her congratulations for their historic win, and discuss their experiences during the tournament and plans for future competitions.

Kate stole the show on Wednesday as she visited the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton wearing a turtleneck top and a coordinating midi skirt with ribbed detailing by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a camel coat by Massimo Dutti. We wish we could look so stylish two days on the trot...

It appears to be the same suit she wore in Boston

Last week, Kate and her husband William made their first joint appearance of the year, with a visit to Liverpool.

It was also the first time that the royal couple had been seen since Prince Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, was released.

Kate looked sensational, layering a new Cefinn Studio navy dress with her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. She accessorised with her Mulberry Amberley green handbag, a pair of Gianvito Rossi navy suede shoes and sapphire earrings.

William wore the same colour palette as Kate, looking smart in a pale blue shirt layered under a green round-neck jumper with navy straight-leg trousers, topping off his look with a matching blazer.

Couple goals!

