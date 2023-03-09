Princess Kate recycles respectful outfit with subtle link to the Queen The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up warm for the touching event

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Hayes Muslim Centre to thank those involved in the aid effort and those who have fundraised to help communities affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The royals met representatives from the Hayes Muslim Centre who, through bucket collections and other donations after prayers, have raised over £25,000 for the appeal including over £17,000 raised on the first day. The Wales' appearance followed Princess Kate's rather soggy Salisbury outing on Wednesday which you can find out more about in the clip below...

For the touching occasion, Princess Kate looked ever-so elegant in a white embroidered headscarf by Elan Official coiled over Alexander McQueen's 'Ribbed Bodice Sleeveless Dress,' which came complete with pleated detailing. She also sported a bespoke Catherine Walker coat featuring a longline cut, a slim fit and long sleeves - a tasteful choice for the respectful outing. A pair of tights added an extra layer of warmth to help shield the royal from the wind and rain.

The Princess of Wales recycled a black Alexander McQueen outfit for the occasion

Grace Han's 'Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag' in black was elegantly hooked over her arm for all her daytime essentials. The sumptuous calfskin handbag showcased a flap silhouette, a patent sheen and gold metal hardware.

The mother-of-three previously wore the exact same outfit to view floral tributes at Sandringham left for the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 2022.

The royal respectfully wore a headscarf during her outing

She wore her silky hair down loose and encased by the delicate, wispy headpiece and opted for a buttery makeup blend that consisted of a radiant complexion, a flutter of mascara, and a subtle dusting of rose-tinted blush.

Prince William looked smart beside his wife, sporting a green tweed blazer, a navy V-neck jumper and a pair of classic mid-blue trousers.

A natural beauty blend was the royal's palette of choice

Later during the day, the royal couple met representatives from DEC member charities, including aid workers who have recently returned from the crisis zone in Turkey. Representatives from Save The Children, Islamic Relief, Action Against Hunger, Age International and the British Red Cross shared the latest on the situation on the ground and the impact incoming aid is having on communities across the region.

Princess Kate previously wore the elegant look back in September 2022

William and Kate also met with other communities who have made considerable efforts to fundraise as part of the appeal. This included the Turkish Women’s Association, an organisation based in Richmond, who partnered with a local community and a number of Richmond schools to raise more than £10,000 for the appeal with an event at St Stephen's Church Primary School at the end of February.

This marks Princess Kate's second outing this week. Rain and snow didn't phase the Princess of Wales, who stepped out in Salisbury on Wednesday for a solo engagement to visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards.

Looking immaculate as ever, Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a camo military jacket emblazoned with an emblem of the crown, teaming her slick outerwear with khaki skinny jeans and a woolly green hat. The 41-year-old slipped into a pair of practical walking boots, completing her rainy day ensemble with a pair of black leather gloves.

