16 times royal ladies sweetly twinned outfits with their mums These stylish royals didn't look far for their fashion inspiration...

Mother's Day is around the corner, so it felt like the right time for HELLO! to take a look at some of the times the royal family have turned to their mother or daughter for fashion inspiration. Whether it’s the same bright colour, a particular style of wedding dress or the EXACT same frock, there’s a lot of matchy-matchy going on that you may not have even noticed.

From the Princess of Wales and Carole Middleton, Princess Anne and the Queen to Lady Louise Windsor and the Countess of Wessex, keep scrolling to see royals sharing a style-twin moment with their mothers…

The Queen & Princess Anne

Even the Queen and Princess Anne aren’t immune to a bit of mother-daughter twinning. These photos show the Princess Royal and the monarch share an affinity for a turquoise ensemble.

Carole & Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge and her mum Carole have a similar sense of style, and are even known to share outfits.

To give her first solo speech as a royal in March 2012, Kate chose a blue Reiss dress – the same outfit Carole wore for Royal Ascot in 2010.

The Jane Corbett fascinator that Kate wore for a friend's wedding in 2009 was borrowed by Carole a year later for Royal Ascot.

You can't deny the similarities between Carole's Rumour London dress at Wimbledon in 2017, and Kate's Alexander McQueen number from her royal visit to Canada the year prior.

Sarah, Duchess of York & Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice and her mother the Duchess of York share the same fiery red hair – but they also share the same taste in clothes.

Both wore EXACTLY the same dress to Ascot (albeit to two different events) in 2017. Princess Beatrice set the trend, wearing this unique geometric blue frock in June, while Sarah slipped it on a few weeks later, showing it off under an umbrella in July of the same year.

Princess Beatrice also seems to have inherited her mother’s love of leather, especially a leather dress. The royal rocked the trend on a night out in London, ten years after her mother debuted this all-leather look.

Lady Louise Windsor & the Countess of Wessex

The Countess of Wessex always looks impeccably turned out and it seems that her daughter, Lady Louise, is taking notes. Sophie appeared in the Royal Box at Wimbledon in this grey and white skater dress in 2017, but the dress got a second royal outing as Louise wore it with a white cardigan to the wedding of her cousin, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2018.

Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Estelle

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her eight-year-old daughter Princess Estelle looked cosy in matching camel coats as they opened the new Sluss Bridge in Stockholm with King Carl XVI Gustaf in October 2020.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate

There's no denying that Kate is a fashion icon, and Princess Charlotte seems to be taking after her mother!

Colour-coordinating their Christmas Day outfits in 2019, the Duchess paired her grey Catherine Walker coat with dark green accessories that perfectly matched her daughter's emerald coat. Their similar outfits were even more obvious when Kate bent down to talk to Charlotte!

The Duchess of Cambridge regularly colour-coordinates with her daughter, Charlotte, and she couldn’t resist doing it again at Christmas in 2016.

The little tot wore maroon tights and a dress, underneath a navy blue pea coat, to match her mother's jacket and purple clutch bag.

Queen Letizia & Princesses Sofia and Leonor

If one matching mother-daughter duo wasn't enough, then Queen Letizia took it one step further by coordinating with both of her daughters! The three ladies often appear in similar styles, but it was particularly prominent on the 2019 Spanish Royal Christmas Card, which shows Letizia in a deep blue trench coat while both Leonor and Sofia wore a very similar style of jacket in a tan colour.

Charlotte Casiraghi & Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline and her daughter, Charlotte, obviously have a similar idea of what one should wear for Monaco’s National Day Celebrations. In consecutive years, 2012 and 2013, they both chose a grey tweed skirt suit.

Princess Eugenie & Sarah, Duchess of York

Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson both gravitate towards a similar colour palette, too.

Eugenie wore this bright red dress in 2016, but you could be forgiven for mistaking it for the floor-sweeping affair that her mother wore two years later.

Princess Eugenie paid homage to her mother’s 1986 wedding dress with her Peter Pilotto bridal gown.

Eagle-eyed spectators were quick to see the similarity of neckline, sleeves and full skirt, although obviously, Eugenie’s gown had a much more modern feel.

Marie Chantal & Princess Maria Olympia

Sheer black is a fantastic way to set off platinum locks. No wonder Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and her daughter Marie-Olympia are fans of this trend.

Princess Anne & Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall seems to use her mother as inspiration for her off-duty style. The royals both like to wear loose, boot-cut trousers with a gilet for a bit of added warmth when they are taking part in their beloved horse trials.

