Princess Kate looks beautiful in black for tear-jerking Sandringham outing The Princess of Wales looked elegant in her attire

The Princess of Wales maintained a cool composure as she travelled to Sandringham to view floral tributes left at Norwich Gates by members of the public, in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Kate looked solemn yet sophisticated in an all-black outfit – one of her many mourning looks we've seen so far.

LOOK: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

Princess Kate wore a sharp black coat layered over a sleek black dress with a pleated skirt and a rounded neckline. Featuring a longline cut, a slim fit and long sleeves, the outwear piece was a tasteful choice for the emotional outing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton discreetly curtsies to the Queen during final journey - watch

The mother-of-three style her beautiful brunette locks down loose and curled while opting for a velvety makeup blend. A flawless complexion, a dusting of rosy blush and bronzed contouring made for a natural beauty look.

SEE: Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral

The royal clasped a sumptuous black leather handbag designed by Grace Han, which showcased a flap silhouette, a patent sheen and gold metal hardware. Coined the 'Love Letter' bag, the accessory references the shape of an envelope.

Princess Kate wore a pleated dress for the public outing

In terms of jewellery, a simple silver cross pendant adorned Princess Kate's neck, in addition to some timeless pearl drop earrings. Pearls are often referred to as 'mourning jewellery', a tradition that dates back to Queen Victoria's era.

The royal stood beside her husband, the Prince of Wales, who looked put together in a traditional black suit. The couple both appeared deep in reflective thought as they gazed at the pretty floral tributes.

The royal paired the coat with some black high heels

The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort in the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

The mother-of-three joined her husband for the occasion

A sombre Princess Kate was a vision of ethereal beauty as she donned an ebony coat dress and a traditional mourning veil crafted from black netting for the occasion. The 40-year-old looked effortlessly elegant in the all-black ensemble, adhering to royal mourning protocol. Prince William looked equally smart in military attire.

READ: 7 moving royal wedding tributes to Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate & more

The royal styled her brunette tresses down loose in gently coiled curls and accessorised with a stunning pearl brooch in the shape of a shamrock and some pearl drop earrings for the poignant event, which was also attended by the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and her grandchildren Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.