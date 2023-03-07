Princess Kate removed a surprising detail from her latest outfit - did you notice?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Princess of Wales has worn a string of tailored, sharp looks recently – and for a recent meeting with the Crown Prince and Princess of Norway at Windsor Castle alongside Prince William, she continued her trend.

In fact, the royal once again recycled some of her favourite pieces for the discussion, choosing a bespoke trouser suit by British brand Burberry with her matching pussy-bow blouse from the same fashion house.

The Princess of Wales wore Burberry to meet with the Crown Prince & Princess of Norway

Kate's fashion fans will have noticed that her green tie-neck shirt is the very same one she wore during her visit to St John’s CE Primary School back in February, a clip from which you can watch below. And while it has been identified as Burberry's 'tie neck blouse' – costing £850 from retailers – the Princess chose to make some of her own changes to the design.

WATCH: Kate wears Burberry for adorable school visit

Actually, Burberry's shirt is only available in a beige or a tan brown shade, meaning Kate commissioned a bespoke version in green. The royal also removed a specific detail from the original design, choosing not to add pockets to the chest panels of the shirt. The reason for this is unknown, though we'll be forever guessing. Thoughts?

The Princess also owns a bespoke pink version of the blouse, worn with a Roland Mouret suit during her visit to Boston in December 2022. You can shop some high street lookalikes here:

Tie neck blouse, 49.99, Mango

Pussybow blouse, £13.50, Boohoo

Silk tie blouse, £250, ME+EM

Of course, Kate has long opted to alter her clothes to suit her when needed – whether it's to make her garments more modest or to update them to suit her taste.

Back in 2020, she had an Eponine London bouclé dress altered to swap a set of crown motif buttons for rhinestone ones instead – and she regularly changes up her red carpet dresses to give them a new look.

Kate's bespoke Burberry blouse doesn't feature pockets, unlike the original design

The annual BAFTA awards are a perfect example. Kate has altered a number of dresses in order to rewear them at the star-studded event – all Alexander McQueen.

And for the Top Gun 2 premiere in May 2022, the Princess removed a sheer back panel from her monochrome Roland Mouret gown, in order to maintain her modest aesthetic.

