7 moving royal wedding tributes to Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Eugenie, Princess Kate & more

All royal weddings are historic events, but several brides ensured Her Majesty the Queen's legacy would live on forever in their hearts thanks to their special wedding tributes.

The monarch sadly passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral, on 8 September, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The likes of Princess Anne, the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie have all begun to pay their respects in public, but privately, they can all look back on their wedding photos and be reminded of the special role the Queen played.

From Princess Beatrice's borrowed wedding dress to Zara Tindall's heartfelt wedding venue, look back at all the moving ways the royals included Queen Elizabeth II in their big days. We have no doubt that Her Majesty will continue to inspire weddings for years to come…

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice clearly had her grandmother close to her heart when planning her big day with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple held a socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, in 2020, with the kind permission of Her Majesty.

In one of the most obvious nods to her family, Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen. The dress featured a geometric checkered bodice with diamanté detailing, and Beatrice customised the look with organza sleeves, with the help of Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

She added the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was the exact one worn by the Queen and Princess Anne on their wedding days.

Zara Tindall

When Zara Tindall married her husband Mike back in 2011, she wore an ivory silk dress designed by Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother's favourite couturiers. She teamed it with the Meander Tiara which used to belong to her grandfather Prince Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark.

The Queen gifted it to the Princess Royal in 1972, prior to her engagement to her first husband, Mark Phillips, and Anne lent it to her own daughter.

Zara also chose a sentimental wedding venue – the monarch's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie's big day with Jack Brooksbank in 2018 was peppered with references to her "granny", as she called the Queen.

The royal dipped into her grandmother's jewellery collection and borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara for her church ceremony. She teamed it with her Peter Pilotto gown, and she later changed into a stunning Zac Posen gown accessorised with one of the Queen's treasured brooches.

Princess Kate

On her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011, Princess Kate looked stunning in a lace gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo tiara.

The glittering headpiece, which features 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds, was originally given to the Queen on her 18th birthday when she was still Princess Elizabeth.

Duchess Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in 2018 in St George's Chapel, Windsor, wearing the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from her grandmother-in-law. The heirloom diamond and platinum piece was made in 1932 and bequeathed by Queen Mary to Prince Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Sarah Ferguson

Instead of borrowing an item of jewellery from Her Majesty's enviable collection, Sarah Ferguson was reportedly gifted a beautiful accessory for her wedding with Prince Andrew in 1986. The Duchess of York wore a sparkling diamond and platinum tiara with an elegant leaf motif, which was said to have been purchased from Garrards as a gift from her new mother-in-law.

Countess of Wessex

Sophie Rhys-Jones made sure to make reference to her new royal mother-in-law at her 1999 nuptials with Prince Edward. She donned a never-before-seen scrollwork-motif diamond tiara from the Queen's private collection – how special!

