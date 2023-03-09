Zara Tindall rocked suede knee-high boots and mini dress in unearthed royal photo Princess Anne's daughter celebrated Boxing Day with her family in Y2K style

Zara Tindall was the OG fashion girl – you heard it here first. The royal glided through the noughties with her Y2K wardrobe, regularly debuting Britney Spears-inspired outfits for crowds to coo over. Back in 2004, Zara was pictured leaving St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate, rocking a truly unexpected look for the occasion.

A then-23-year-old Zara decided to shake up royal tradition for her festive family celebrations. The royal sported a pair of caramel-coloured suede knee-high boots with a fleece trim and ribbons, which she teamed with a suede overcoat boasting a classic collar, a chocolate hue, a belted waistline and a knee-skimming length.

The sumptuous seventies garment was layered over a sleek black mini dress – a daring choice for a religious royal event.

Zara upped her accessories game by donning some white leather gloves and a cream baker boy hat, proving that she remained unmatched in the headwear department throughout the early 2000s.

A pair of black feathered drop earrings peaked out from under her silky blonde hair, which was styled in a straightened manner. She opted for a natural beauty blend, allowing her Depop-friendly outfit take centre stage.

The early 2000s are possibly the most divisive era in fashion history. Low-slung jeans, rhinestones, butterfly tops - you name it, the noughties owned it. Even royals dipped their toe into the ever-expanding Y2K pool of controversial trends and leading the way for her family was no other than Miss Zara Tindall, then known as Zara Phillips.

Back in 2002, during another iconic throwback moment, while watching her then-boyfriend Richard Johnson win the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Zara spent a day at the races sporting an unconventional look. Princess Anne's daughter captured the crowd's attention in a patchwork coat, crafted from square panels of chocolate, beige and sand tone hues with leather cuffs.

A pair of mocha-coloured straight-leg trousers allowed her striking outerwear piece to soak up all the attention, although a rather out-there headpiece did give the patchwork piece a run for its money.

